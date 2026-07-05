SUNDAY GAME PUNDIT Anthony Daly says the GAA must “change the rule” surrounding the use of the black card in hurling.

His comments come after the All-Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Clare where the rule featured in a thrilling conclusion at Croke Park as John Kiely’s side squeezed over the line with a 1-21 to 1-19 win.

Clare’s Peter Duggan had a goal chance on 55 minutes when he was one-on-one with Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. Quaid then tripped Duggan as the Clare forward attempted to scoop the ball overhead. The sliotar ended up in the net but referee Thomas Walsh issued a yellow card to Quaid and awarded a penalty to Clare which Tony Kelly converted.

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“Those are tough calls to make,” Clare manager Brian Lohan said after his side’s defeat. “We’re not going to have any complaints.”

The panel discuss the decision to award Nicky Quaid a yellow rather than a black card



"By god if Nickie Quaid is not there for the last 10 minutes and you get a penalty....... it's game over" pic.twitter.com/zX2Lk2nYZS — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 5, 2026

Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell explained that the rule dictates “you must be in possession of the sliotar when you are fouled in order for it to be a black card.” However, Daly argued that the rule should be changed.

“What I would argue is that he [Quaid] knew exactly what he was doing. It was a great ball in by Mark Rodgers. He spotted there was a one-on-one, and you do fancy Duggy [Peter Duggan] on these. I think he scoops the ball over his head, and you could be right, Joanne, he’s not in possession of the ball.

“But I said it below in Thurles after the Dublin game. We need to change the rule. Nickie knew what he was doing by tripping him. And maybe in the rules, it’s not a black card. But by God, if Nickie Quaid is not there for the last 10 minutes, and you get a penalty, it’s game over.

“For me, you could be right; technically it’s not. But that is wrong. Whoever’s making up these rules need to change the bloody thing for next season.”

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