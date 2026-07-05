'It's been an honour' - Emotional Shane O'Donnell reflects on brilliant Clare career

AN EMOTIONAL SHANE O’Donnell said it was “an honour” to play for the Clare hurlers after playing his final game today.

O’Donnell’s brilliant inter-county career concluded after a 1-21 to 1-19 All-Ireland semi-final defeat against Limerick. The double All-Ireland winner had already confirmed that this would be his final season with the Banner earlier this week, and took a moment to reflect on his journey with the Sunday Game panel.

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“It’s been an honour to wear the Clare jersey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said O’Donnell who burst onto the inter-county scene as a 19-year-old, famously scoring a hat-trick against Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay. He added a second All-Ireland medal in 2024 and was also crowned Hurler of the Year that season.

"You've been a hero for us all" 💛💙



An emotional moment for Shane O'Donnell, after his last time playing in the Clare jersey.#TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/AnuX5p5WCj — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 5, 2026

“I’ve always had a somewhat trite response when people ask me about my career, that I’ll reflect on it when it’s done.

“So, I don’t really have an answer for you right now but maybe in time, I’ll be able to look back on it. But I’ve loved every minute of it. The guys in that dressing room. Every player I’ve ever played with in Clare, I’ve been proud to stand beside them.

“They showed it out there today and I’m always proud wearing this jersey.”

Anthony Daly, a fellow proud Clare native who was on the Sunday Game panel, had an embrace with O’Donnell and expressed his gratitude at the end of superb career.

“You’ve been a hero to us all.”

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