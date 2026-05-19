Arsenal boss Arteta ready to be 'biggest ever' Bournemouth fan against Man City

MIKEL ARTETA IS ready to become “the biggest ever” Bournemouth fan with his Arsenal team on the brink of Premier League glory.

The Gunners are just one game away from winning their first title in 22 years after Kai Havertz’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal will be crowned champions tonight – and avoid the anxiety of a final-day shootout – if Bournemouth stop Manchester City from winning at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have not lost a home game in the eight fixtures since their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on 3 January.

And when asked if he is now a Bournemouth fan for the next 24 hours, Arteta said: “The biggest ever.

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“(Bournemouth manager) Andoni (Iraola), and all the players and all the supporters of Bournemouth, I think we are all fans because we know what it means if they get a result.

“I don’t think (a text to Iraola) is needed. What he’s done in that football club, the transformation, what they are playing for, I don’t think they need anything else. When you look at how Burnley played today, the spirit that they show, how difficult they made it, imagine tomorrow.”

Pressed as to whether he would watch the match with his players, Arteta replied: “I haven’t planned to do that.

“I am planning to watch it with my family. I don’t know for how long. I will be there in front of the TV, but I don’t know how much I am going to be able to watch it, and that is the reality.”

Havertz’s header from Bukayo Saka’s corner in the 36th minute proved enough for Arsenal, who face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, to beat an already-relegated Burnley side.

Arteta’s players could complete a historic double this month with a Champions League final against Paris St Germain to follow in Budapest on 30 May.

Prior to leading his side on a lap of honour to mark the club’s final home game, captain Martin Odegaard said: “I am really proud. It has been an amazing season so far.

“We have one big one left and then the Champions League final and we want to take the trophies home.

“I can promise you all that we will give everything we have and keep going until the very end. With your support we are going to be ready.”

Burnley rarely looked like spoiling Arsenal’s party, but the hosts could count themselves fortunate to end the game with 11 men following Havertz’s high tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu.

Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson said: “It is a red card. It is dangerous, he is leaving the floor, and it is cynical foul to break up play.

“We are disappointed it wasn’t given because it changes the game for the last 20 minutes in our favour.

“When you look back at it and watch it frame-by-frame, and second-by-second, you must be able to see that.”