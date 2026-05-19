Former champion Graeme McDowell books US Open spot

GRAEME MCDOWELL HAS secured his return to the US Open after making it through a 36-hole qualifier in Dallas.

The former champion finished in joint fifth after two rounds of 69 to book his spot at Shinnecock Hills in June.

It will be the Antrim golfer’s first major since his 10-year exemption from winning the US Open ended in 2020.

American Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard on -9, with Tom Kim a shot further back.

Advertisement

Cooper Dossey, Manav Shah, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, TK Kim and Caleb Surratt also joined McDowell in qualifying.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia missed out on a six-man play-off for the final qualifying spot by two shots after finishing one shot below par.