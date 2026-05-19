Neymar earns recall for Brazil World Cup squad after three-year absence

BRAZIL SUPERSTAR NEYMAR was handed a dramatic recall to the country’s World Cup squad on Monday, returning to the national team after a near three-year absence.

The inclusion of Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, was the biggest surprise in the 26-man squad named by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti announced Neymar’s selection at a gala ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, with loud cheers ringing out as the veteran attacker’s call-up was confirmed.

Speculation has raged for months over whether the 34-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker would force his way back into the national team set-up.

The forward, a veteran of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, had not played for Brazil since suffering knee injury during a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay in 2023.

A mixture of injuries and poor form had left him outside the national team set-up, with Ancelotti citing concerns over his fitness after leaving him out of Brazil’s squad for March friendlies against France and Croatia.

However, Neymar, who rejoined boyhood club Santos in January after an injury-ravaged stint in Saudi Arabia, has now earned Ancelotti’s stamp of approval for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“We monitored Neymar throughout the year and observed that, in recent times, he has been playing consistently and his physical condition has improved,” Ancelotti said. “We believe he is an important player.”

Injuries have restricted Neymar to just 15 appearances in 31 matches since his return to Santos in 2026.

Brazil, who are chasing a record sixth World Cup crown, open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on 13 June before playing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Neymar joins a potent line-up of attackers that includes Barcelona striker Raphinha and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti meanwhile said he believed the World Cup would be won by the most “resilient” team.

“The World Cup won’t be won by a perfect team — because a perfect team doesn’t exist,” he said. “It will be won by the most resilient team.”

Advertisement

Brazil World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Fenerbahce/TUR), Weverton (Gremio/BRA)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo/BRA), Danilo (Flamengo/BRA), Leo Pereira (Flamengo/BRA), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg/RUS), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal/ENG), Ibanez (Al-Ahli/KSA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Wesley (Roma/ITA)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad/KSA), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo/BRA).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon/FRA), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Igor Thiago (Brentford/ENG), Luiz Henrique (Zenit/RUS), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United/ENG), Neymar (Santos/BRA), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rayan (Bournemouth/ENG), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP)

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a surprise return to Germany’s World Cup squad as the number one option two years after announcing his international retirement, German media reported on Tuesday.

German tabloid Bild claimed coach Julian Nagelsmann had informed players, including prospective number one Oliver Baumann, that the 40-year-old would be included in the World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday.

In an appearance on German TV on Saturday, Nagelsmann refused to address Sky Germany reports that the 2014 World Cup winner would return.

The German football federation (DFB) also refused to comment when contacted by AFP sport subsidiary SID on Tuesday.

Neuer retired from Germany duty after Euro 2024, having played 124 games at international level. On Friday, he extended his contract at club side Bayern Munich by a year until 2027.

Nagelsmann had consistently backed Baumann as the number one option for this summer’s tournament, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffering a series of injury complaints.

While Neuer has impressed this season, winning the man of the match award in Bayern’s 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, injuries have been an increasing concern.

Neuer missed several matches this season with a calf issue in the same leg he broke in a skiing accident in 2022.

He was subbed off after an hour with a recurrence of the same injury in Bayern’s final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday and is in doubt for this week’s German Cup final with Stuttgart.

– © AFP 2026