Ganna wins Giro time trial as battle for pink jersey heats up

ITALY’S FILIPPO GANNA won the stage 10 time trial at the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, as overnight leader Afonso Eulalio clung on to the pink jersey.

Eulalio now leads race favourite Jonas Vingegaard by just 27 seconds, a lead that stood at around five minutes when he won last week’s rain-lashed stage five.

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Eulalio had led by over two minutes and looked set to lose the pink jersey on Tuesday before rallying in the latter half of the long time trial.

Ineos rider Thymen Arensman had a great day and climbed to third at 1:57 while Felix Gall dropped to fourth at 2:24sec. Australian Ben O’Connor climbed to fifth at 2:48.

The potentially decisive stage was held on a flat 42km coastal run between Viareggio and Massa on the Tuscan coast.

A picture-postcard run, the same route often features on the Giro warm-up race, the Tirreno-Adriatico, and it featured two long, straight stretches, meaning power rather than technique was the order of the day.

While Ganna’s win was expected, so was the shake-up in the overall standings with Jai Hindley and Felix Gall both losing time.

Stage 11 is a hilly affair with no real shake-up expected and Eulalio tipped to keep the overall lead as far as the weekend mountain stages.