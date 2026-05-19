The 23-year-old, who won the title in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Jannik Sinner in last year’s final, has been struggling with a wrist injury which has already forced him to pull out of the French Open.
On Tuesday the Spaniard confirmed he would not participate at the All England Club this year.
Mi recuperación va por buen camino y me siento mucho mejor, pero desgraciadamente aún no estoy listo para poder jugar y por eso tengo que renunciar a la gira de hierba en Queen’s y Wimbledon. Son dos torneos realmente especiales para mí y los echaré mucho de menos. Seguimos… pic.twitter.com/6IL0APkv5G
“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” a post on Alcaraz’s official X account read.
“They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”
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Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon
CARLOS ALCARAZ HAS withdrawn from Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old, who won the title in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Jannik Sinner in last year’s final, has been struggling with a wrist injury which has already forced him to pull out of the French Open.
On Tuesday the Spaniard confirmed he would not participate at the All England Club this year.
“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” a post on Alcaraz’s official X account read.
“They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”
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Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Wimbledon