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Carlos Alcaraz. Alamy Stock Photo
Tennis

Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon

The 23-year-old is struggling with a wrist injury.
4.22pm, 19 May 2026

CARLOS ALCARAZ HAS withdrawn from Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who won the title in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Jannik Sinner in last year’s final, has been struggling with a wrist injury which has already forced him to pull out of the French Open.

On Tuesday the Spaniard confirmed he would not participate at the All England Club this year.

“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” a post on Alcaraz’s official X account read.

“They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”

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