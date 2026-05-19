What's at stake for Leinster and Munster hurling championship final day?

Munster

Results last weekend have simplified matters in Munster. Cork, Limerick, and Clare have qualified. Tipperary and Waterford are out. The only item up for decision is who plays in the Munster final.

If Limerick beat already-eliminated Tipperary, they take one of the final spots. The other spot would be determined by Cork v Clare. The Rebels will qualify with a win, a draw, or anything up to a three-point defeat. That means Clare must win by at least four points to guarantee a final berth.

Should Limerick draw, Clare need a win, and should Limerick lose, Clare need a draw, to set up a Munster final rematch with Cork.

A Cork-Limerick or Clare-Limerick Munster final would be played at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday 7 June, at 2pm. A Clare-Cork final would be played at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Sunday 24 May

Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.

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Leinster

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Dublin

Dublin's Conor McHugh tackles Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The Dubs have already stamped their All-Ireland series ticket. Now, if Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side win or draw at home to Kilkenny, they will top the round-robin table for the first time since its 2018 introduction.

If they lose, they would need Wexford to shock Galway in their dead-rubber contest. Otherwise, third place awaits.

Galway

All but safe for the All-Ireland series. Micheál Donoghue’s men can only be knocked out if they lose to Wexford, Offaly beat Kildare with a 36-point score-difference swing, and Kilkenny draw with Dublin.

The real business is a Leinster final place. A win or draw from Wexford Park is enough. If they lose, they would need Dublin to lend them a hand by beating or drawing with Kilkenny.

Kilkenny

For Derek Lyng’s side, the formula is simple: Win and they’re in. Anything short of that and it’s not just their unbroken streak of Leinster final appearances dating back to 2018 which could be in jeopardy.

If Kilkenny draw, they would hope that Offaly couldn’t run up a 30-point beating on Kildare to sway score difference.

If Kilkenny lose, an Offaly win in Newbridge would see the Cats dumped out.

Offaly

Cian Daniels and Ben Miller after Galway beat Offaly. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Unlike the other three counties above them, Offaly require results to fall in their favour. A Kilkenny defeat in Dublin would swing the door wide open for Offaly to march through to the All-Ireland series with a win.

Any other permutations necessitate a Kilkenny draw and a score-difference avalanche.

Sunday 24 May

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Kildare v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2pm.

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

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