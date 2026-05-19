World Cup Squad News: Ronaldo to lead Portugal, Scotland primed for first finals in 28 years

VETERAN STRIKER CRISTIANO Ronaldo will lead his country into the 2026 World Cup this summer after coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in his squad on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is set to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

Ronaldo could face former Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who is also set to play at a sixth World Cup.

Spanish coach Martinez selected a 27-man squad with no major surprises, including Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team-mate Joao Felix.

Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are also included, along with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes and a contingent from Manchester City, including Bernardo Silva.

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Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi/TUR)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce/TUR), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona/ESP), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villareal/ESP), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Samu Costa (Mallorca/ESP), Joao Neves, Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix (Al Nassr/KSA), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus /ITA), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad/ESP), Goncalo Ramos (PSG/FRA)

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Liverpool defender Andy Robertson and Aston Villa captain John McGinn were among the players named on Tuesday by manager Steve Clarke in Scotland’s first World Cup finals squad for 28 years.

Napoli’s 2024/25 Serie A footballer of the year Scott McTominay, as well as club-mate Billy Gilmour and Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson, are all on the plane.

Striker Lawrence Shankland, whose 16 goals and five assists in 29 league outings nearly fired Hearts to the Scottish Premiership title, is also in the squad.

Scotland:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq/KSA), Aaron Hickey (Brentford/ENG), Dom Hyam (Wrexham/ENG), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Nathan Patterson (Everton/ENG), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool/ENG), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth/ENG), Findlay Curtis (Kilmarnock, on loan from Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna/ITA), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth/ENG), Billy Gilmour (Napoli/ITA), John McGinn (Aston Villa/ENG), Kenny McLean (Norwich/ENG), Scott McTominay (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino/ITA), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton/ENG), George Hirst (Ipswich/ENG), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ross Stewart (Southampton/ENG)