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Southampton expelled from Championship play-off final after admitting spying on rivals

Middlesbrough have been reinstated and will face Hull City for a place in Premier League.
6.58pm, 19 May 2026
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SOUTHAMPTON HAVE BEEN expelled from the Championship play-offs and docked four points after admitting to spying on opponents Middlesbrough before their semi-final meeting.

The Teesside club have been reinstated to the play-offs in an incredible verdict from an independent commission, which heard the case on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough reported to the EFL that a member of Southampton staff had spied on a training session on May 7, in breach of league rules, with the EFL charging them the following day.

Middlesbrough are now set to take on Hull in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley, pending any appeal from Southampton.

Southampton have confirmed to the Press Association they will appeal the sanctions. The EFL said the parties were working to ensure an appeal could be heard on Wednesday.

“Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture,” the EFL said.

The EFL confirmed further charges had been laid against Southampton on Sunday, and that Southampton had admitted observing training sessions ahead of matches against Oxford last December and Ipswich in April 2026, as well as the one before the Boro game.

Republic of Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz were due to play for Southampton in the final and their international teammate, Middlesbrough’s Alan Browne, is now set to feature in their place.

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