Harrington, Power and McKibbin confirmed for 2026 Irish Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON, TOM McKibbin and Séamus Power have been confirmed for this year’s Irish Open.

The Irish trio will join defending champions Rory McIlroy and past winner Shane Lowry at Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg, for the event, which runs from 9-13 September.

Three-time Major champion Harrington was an Irish Open winner in 2007, and is preparing for his 31st consecutive appearance at the event.

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“I’m really excited to get back home and play this year’s Amgen Irish Open. It’s a tournament that means a lot to me, and one that I enjoy now more than ever,” Harrington said.

“We love our golf in Ireland, so I have no doubt it will be a special week. The Irish Open is as much about showcasing great golf as it is about creating a festival atmosphere for all to enjoy. I can’t wait to take it all in myself, alongside some of the best fans in the world.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Doonbeg; it was a lot of fun last time I played there and while I haven’t been back since it was redesigned, I’m sure it will be a great tournament venue.”

Northern Ireland’s McKibbin (23) will be competing in the Irish Open for the fifth time, having recorded a top 20 finish at last year’s tournament.

“The Amgen Irish Open brings a great deal of excitement to Ireland, and I am looking forward to again be part of it,” McKibbin said.

“I know the crowds will make it a great week, and I can’t wait to check out the new course and see what we can achieve.”

“Two-time PGA tour winner Power will make a seventh appearance in his national open.

“This week is such a highlight of my year. It has an amazing atmosphere, with fans who get behind you after every shot, and it just keeps getting better year-on-year with the support of Amgen,” Power said.

“Being based in America, I can’t wait to come back and hopefully create some pretty special memories close to home.”