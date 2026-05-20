Ex-All Black prop Clarke Dermody joins Ulster as forwards coach

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of New Zealander Clarke Dermody as the province’s new forwards coach.

The 46-year-old from Invercargill will join Ulster in the summer, replacing Jimmy Duffy. A former All Black international loosehead prop, Dermody joins Ulster from a long-standing coaching career with Super Rugby side, Highlanders.

In his playing career, Dermody played for Southland, Highlanders and London Irish, where he made over 100 appearances before retiring in 2012 due to injury.

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He also featured in three Test matches for New Zealand against Ireland and England in 2006.

In 2014 Dermody started as assistant coach with Southland Stags, while Highlanders head coach, Jamie Joseph, brought him into the coaching team with a focus on scrum sessions. Highlanders went on to win their first Super Rugby title the following year.

The club also recorded a famous victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2017, with Dermody part of the coaching staff.

In 2018 Dermody joined Tasman Mako as co-coach alongside current Ireland assistant coach, Andrew Goodman. The duo won two successive National Provincial Championship titles in 2019 and 2020.

In 2022, Dermody was appointed head coach of Highlanders, having impressed in his tenure as forwards coach.

In 2024, following a restructure, Dermody moved into an assistant coach role, with former Japan boss Jamie Joseph returning as head coach.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy said: “While we are sad to say goodbye to Jimmy Duffy who is moving on, as a coaching team we are very excited to be welcoming Clarke to Ulster this summer.

“He is an experienced coach, with a strong track record of developing top talent. We are looking forward to seeing him implement his methods and philosophy with our squad next season.”