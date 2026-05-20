ANGUS BELL IS hoping he can depart Ulster with a winning medal in his pocket and have an excuse to delay his return to Australia because of celebrating European Challenge Cup victory.

“It would be massive,” said the Wallaby loosehead prop of potentially triumphing at Friday evening’s final in Bilbao in the clash with Montpellier.

“And, I guess, something that I could look back on for a long time and really just enjoy the memory,” he added of his short-term stint at the province which comes to an end on Friday evening.

“I can’t speak any higher of the blokes that are here and the team and I’d love to stay behind and celebrate a win with my teammates.

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“That’s the plan.”

“I’ve really loved my time here and I’m in no rush to get out of Belfast.

“It’s pretty sad (I’m going), and I’m trying not to think about it actually too much before the game,” said the 25-year-old who expects to be potentially facing some of his former teammates in July when Ireland play the Wallabies in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Even though disappointed at not having any knockout rugby in the URC to follow this weekend, Bell is geared up to give everything to the cause for Friday’s cup final as Ulster bid to end 20 years without a trophy.

“I’ve never really been a part of something like a European competition where so many countries, so many teams, take part in such a big event,” said the Waratahs player.

“So, it’s going to be awesome to be a part of that and experience that and I bet Bilbao will be absolutely unbelievable too, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

“It’s our last game. We know that. We’ve just got to bring everything we can to this week to hopefully get us a result.

“Like everyone wants to win in life and it would be a nice little reward, but we’re super focused on winning.”

He could well be facing fellow Aussies and friends Jordan Uelese and Tom Banks and knows that Ulster are going to have lift their game to another level against a Montpellier side who are second in the Top 14.

“The scrums will be a great challenge,” Bell says, “but we’re just going to out there and attack their game and play how we’ve been playing most of the year.”