PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS he will speak to Manchester City’s hierarchy after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth ended his team’s hopes of winning the Premier League.

The result at the Vitality Stadium confirmed Arsenal as champions after a 22-year wait.

Widespread reports on Monday said City boss Guardiola would stand down after Sunday’s final Premier League game against Aston Villa.

City have yet to respond publicly to the speculation.

"So there is a decision to be made?"

"I have one more year on my contract... we will decide when we finish the season"



Pep Guardiola responds to questions around his future. pic.twitter.com/0UYlLOLsM1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

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“I could say that I have one year of my contract and the conversations I’ve had for many, many years. From my experience, when you announce whatever you announce during the competition, it’s a bad result,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“You understand the first person I have to talk to is my chairman. We decide when we finish the season, we’ll sit down and we’ll talk. It’s as simple as that, and after we’ll take the decision.”

“Listen, I have one year of contract. It’s different.

“I will not tell you here, because I have to talk with my chairman, with my players, with my staff, because when we play for the FA Cup, when we play for the Premier League, it’s just one thing in my mind and focus, to try to bring the team to the highest point.”

The departure of Guardiola, who has a year remaining on his current deal, would bring to an end one of the most successful managerial reigns in English football history.

Since the 55-year-old’s appointment in 2016, City have won 20 trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiola’s former assistant Enzo Maresca is understood to have been lined up to replace him, having been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the start of the year.