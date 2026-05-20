Ex-Munster and Ireland star Simon Zebo to release autobiography

EX-MUNSTER AND IRELAND star Simon Zebo is releasing his autobiography on 15 October.

Co-written with acclaimed rugby journalist Gerry Thornley, the book is described as “the electrifying story of a Munster, Ireland and Lions icon who changed the game – and the face of Irish sport”.

Deirdre Nolan, the publishing director of Eriu, the Dublin-based imprint of Bonnier Books UK, has acquired world all-language rights for ‘ZEEBS: The Autobiography’.

“I’m delighted to be bringing my story to the page. Most people know the fun side of me from my playing and punditry, but there are a lot of things in this book that I haven’t spoken about before, and I’m very excited for people to read it,” Zebo said.

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“Simon Zebo was thrilling to watch as a player, and is brilliant as a pundit, and this book displays his intelligence, charisma and charm like nothing else,” Nolan added.