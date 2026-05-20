Goals from Morgan and Shaughnessy help fire Galway to Leinster U20 glory

Galway 2-20

Kilkenny 2-11

Paul Keane reports from Laois Hire O’Moore Park

GOALS FROM JACK Shaughnessy and Vince Morgan proved crucial as Galway eventually pulled away from Kilkenny to become Leinster U20 Hurling champions.

Shaughnessy found the net in the first half for Galway before Morgan struck for their second major in the second half.

Ruarc Sweeney and Ed Lauhoff lifted green flags for Kilkenny, but it wasn’t enough as Galway held on for a comfortable victory.

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8 Nóim@Galway_GAA 1-02 (2)@KilkennyCLG 0-02 (2)



Chomhimirt álainn ag tosaithe na Gaillimhe chun an chúl a aimsiú👌



Jack Shaughnessy with a lovely finish to the back of the Kilkenny net !@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/lMlqK3kz1r — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 20, 2026

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