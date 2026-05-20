In-form Narvaez wins third Giro stage, Baker takes Rás Tailteann opener

JHONATAN NARVAEZ WON the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, his third win of this year’s renewal as Afonso Eulalio retained the overall lead.

Ecuadorian Narvaez, who rides for injury-hit UAE Team Emirates, accelerated to the line in Chiavari after 196 kilometres of riding.

That burst by the 29-year-old followed an attack by Enric Mas on the final climb.

UAE have won four stages in this year’s Giro despite three key riders Adam Yates, Jay Vine and Marc Soler abandoning the race.

It was a stage for the breakaway group as the general classification contenders kept their powder dry in the peloton on a tough stage featuring three categorised climbs.

Pre-race favourite Jonas Vingegaard still trails Eulalio by 27 seconds in the overall standings, a gap which is unlikely to be cut during Thursday’s 12th stage between Imperia and Novi Liguri.

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The sprinters should have a chance to shine on that 175km stage which is largely flat but also has two categorised climbs.

Lorraine O'Sullivan Lorraine O'Sullivan

– Baker in Rás yellow –

Meanwhile, Rowan Baker of the Isle of Man CC won Wednesday’s opening stage of the 71st Rás Tailteann, a 161.6 km stage from Portlaoise to Kilmallock.

Baker was part of a four-man break that pulled clear of the peloton on the descent from Bollingbrook, and he edged out Ewen Mackie of Connacht Cycling and Danylo Riwnyj of the United Kingdom’s Foran CT on the final sprint to the line.

Thursday’s second stage of five is a 192.7 km ride from Rathmore to Banteer.

Rowen Baker of Isle of Man CC takes the opening stage of Rás Tailteann 2026! #Rás2026 pic.twitter.com/FedsLtv39B — Rás Tailteann (@rastailteann) May 20, 2026

– Additional reporting © AFP 2026