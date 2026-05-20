Uefa want to change the Euros qualifying process again – here are the main details in their plan

UEFA HAVE REVEALED plans for another overhaul to European Championship qualifying, which is due to come into place after Euro 2028.

The governing body shared preliminary details on Wednesday of a revamped Champions League-style format for the European Qualifiers as well as new format for the Uefa Nations League.

Qualifying for Euro 2030 will be split into League 1 – containing the top 36 teams, based on Nations League performance – and League 2.

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League 1 will then be further split into three groups of 12 teams, with every team playing six home-or-away matches against six different opponents. Group winners will secure automatic qualification, while others will progress to the play-off round.

– Nations League changes –

In addition, from 2028/29, the Nations League format will move from its current four leagues to three – A, B and C – with three groups of six teams in each league.

Within each group, teams will play six matches against five different opponents, playing one opponent both home and away, and playing the four others either at home or away.

After the group phase, teams will progress to a knockout phase and promotion/relegation play-offs as previously.

Uefa say they are still fine-tuning the concepts, with a final plan to be submitted for final approval in September.

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin said the changes “will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar”.