Sharlene Mawdsley again lowers 400m personal best, Ireland win European silver

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS again lowered her personal best over 400m, setting a new mark for the second time in three days.

Mawdsley clocked 50.17 seconds to win once more at the WATC Bronze meet in Brussels, Belgium.

The Tipperary star ran a winning time of 50.52 at the Savona International Meeting in Italy on Wednesday, an improvement on her previous best of 50.71 from the Paris Olympics in 2024.

𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞'𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞🤩



Sharlene Mawdsley has just smashed her PB in Belgium, clocking 50.17 to improve on the 50.52 set just three days ago🙌⚡



ℹ️1st place in Heat 1



Results: https://t.co/9FQiWOAfRm#IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/9ALsZt2kn2 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 23, 2026

And Mawdsley was the fastest athlete across 400m here, finidsing almost a second ahead of local favourite Helena Ponette (51.15), while France’s Isabelle Black was third (51.34).

Thus continues an impressive few weeks for the 27-year-old, who is also scheduled to compete across 200m on Sunday.

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Earlier this month, she clocked a superb 48.34 leg at the World Athletics Relay in Gaborone, Botswana, as the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team qualified for next year’s World Championships.

Niamh Allen led the charge for Team Ireland in Italy. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Elsewhere, Ireland Women secured team silver at the European 10,000m Cup in La Spezia, Italy.

Niamh Allen, Fiona Everard and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill combined brilliantly in searing hot conditions to finish second overall behind hosts Italy.

The trio claimed Ireland’s second-ever medal in the event, following on from Efrem Gidey’s historic individual gold last year.

Allen (Leevale AC) led the charge, finishing fifth in a season’s best time of 32:15.79. Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) clocked a personal best of 32:41.28 in ninth, while Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill (West Limerick AC) also ran a season’s best of 33:19.00 to finish 20th.

Ireland (1:38:16.07) just pipped Spain (1:38:42.07) as Italy (1:37:24.57) reigned supreme.