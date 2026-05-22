Montpellier crush Ulster in Challenge Cup final; Connacht qualify for Champions Cup

Ulster 26

Montpellier 59

IN THE END, Montpellier showed why they currently sit second in the Top 14 table and thoroughly outclassed an Ulster side shorn of injured Test talent.

Connacht will compete in next season’s Champions Cup after Ulster, who finished ninth in the URC, were unable to secure passage through what transpired to be a one-sided Challenge Cup final.

Richie Murphy’s team won’t frame it this way but the reality became clear early. Montpellier sniffed blood and scored at will. Ulster had to fight far harder for scores that ultimately proved futile.

The northern province were second best here throughout this contest, like a boxer who contributes bravely to a scrap only to ultimately lose virtually every round against an opponent who belongs a few rungs up the ladder.

Montpellier led by two converted tries at half-time — 26 to 12 — and they found a resounding answer to each of Ulster’s questions before pummeling them against the ropes in the second half.

Nick Timoney’s early close-range finish proved something of a false dawn, Ulster barreling over Montpellier and flexing their muscles on a day in which their Champions Cup qualification, and the northern province’s two-decade-long trophy drought, hung in the balance.

Gabriel Ngandebe responded following Jack Murphy’s conversion but when Romain Taofifénua scored — converted again by Domingo Miotti — there was a feeling of inevitability about Montpellier’s assaults.

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Cormac Izukchukwu’s athletic burst, unconverted, brought the Ulster fans back to life in a first half in which their side was bettered all round by a team seeking to bypass the Top 14 quarter-finals.

Skipper Billy Vunipola consolidated Montpellier’s lead just four minutes later, scoring from close range to create separation between his side and the northern province. Miotti converted again for more than double scores, or 26-12, at the turnaround.

These Montpellier touchdowns had been less the result of creation and more the force of will.

Ulster couldn’t cope with the power of Joan Caudullo’s side, who consolidated their advantage by bludgeoning over the line through back-five forward Lenni Nouchi shortly after the break. Miotti’s conversion made it 40-12, and Ulster would have been forgiven for turning an eye towards the bus to the airport.

Robert Baloucoune brought the Ulster fans to their feet with a fine consolation finish in the third quarter before replcacement front row Baptiste Erdocio crashed over, his score yielding a healthy rendition of La Marseillaise as Miotti once again added the afters.

And so it was 47-19: Connacht had been safe for a while in their Champions Cup qualification, but this was starting to look like it might become an embarrassment for Ulster.

Replacement Wilfried Hounkpatin ensured as much with yet another close-range finish after another picture-perfect Montpellier lineout maul in Ulster’s 22′, Miotti’s afters making it 54-19. No bueno in Bilbao for Richie Murphy’s side.

Mike Lowry added a modicum of respect to the scoreline with a try in the right-hand corner with seven minutes remaining, converted from the touchline by Jake Flannery for 54-26.

Arthur Vincent’s simple finish down the left edge, unconverted by replacement Leo Coly, stretched Montpellier into a 59-26 lead.

But as Montpellier supporters cheered their side’s success, so too did those of Connacht whose team will return to Europe’s top tier next season at the expense of their northern neighbours.

Scorers for Ulster:

Tries: Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwku, Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry

Cons: Nathan Doak (3/4), Jake Flannery (1/1)

Pens:

Scorers for Montpellier:

Tries: Gabriel Ngandebe, Romain Taofifénua, Domingo Miotti, Billy Vunipola, Alex Becogneé, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Erdocio, Wilfried Hounkpatin, Arthur Vincent

Cons: Miotti (7/8), Leo Coly (0/1)

Pens:

ULSTER: 15. Mike Lowry, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Jude Postlethwaite, 11. Zac Ward, 10. Jack Murphy, 9. Nathan Doak, 1. Angus Bell, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Tom O’Toole, 4. Harry Sheridan, 5. Cormac Izuchukwu, 6. Dave McCann, 7. Nick Timoney (c), 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements: 16. James McCormick, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Scott Wilson, 19. Charlie Irvine, 20. Bryn Ward, 21. Conor McKee, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Ethan Mcilroy

MONTPELLIER: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Gabriel N’Gandebe, 13. Arthur Vincent, 12. Auguste Cadot, 11. Donovan Taofifenua, 10. Domingo Miotti, 9. Ali Price, 1. Enzo Forletta, 2. Jordan Uelese, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Florian Verhaeghe, 5. Tyler DuGuid, 6. Lenni Nouchi, 7. Alex Becogneé, 8. Billy Vunipola (c)

Replacements: 16. Lyam Akrab, 17. Baptiste Erdocio, 18. Wilfrid Hounkpatin, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Marco Tauleigne, 21. Leo Coly, 22. Thomas Darmon, 23. Jon Echegaray