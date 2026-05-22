Thomas Clarkson and Robbie Henshaw start for Leinster in Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED the same starting team for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux as lined out against Toulon in their semi-final.

Thomas Clarkson again starts at tighthead, with Tadhg Furlong taking his place on a 5-3 bench, while fit-again Paddy McCarthy is also included among the front-row replacements for Leo Cullen’s side having been injured since January.

As expected, Robbie Henshaw is selected at inside centre with Jamie Osborne among the replacements. Tommy O’Brien has been fit to feature on the right wing. With Rieko Ioane selected on the left wing, meanwhile, there is no place in the 23 for James Lowe.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan are also included on Leinster’s bench for Saturday’s showdown with European champions Bordeaux, with kick-off at Bilbao’s Estadio de San Mamés set for 2:45pm Irish time (Premier Sports 1/ITV4).

Yannick Bru has made just one change to his starting side from UBB’s semi-final victory over Bath, with Jefferson Poirot returning from suspension to line out at loosehead.

The holders have deployed a 6-2 bench split as they have for the majority of their most significant games this season.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Rieko loane

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh Van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jamie Osborne

Bordeaux Bègles

15. Salesi Rayasi

14. Pablo Uberti

13. Damian Penaud

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Mathieu Jalibert

9. Maxime Lucu (Captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Maxime Lamothe

3. Carlú Sadie

4. Boris Palu

5. Adam Coleman

6. Pierre Bochaton

7. Cameron Woki

8. Marko Gazzotti

Replacements:

Related Reads How Leinster have used a 56-player squad to fight on two fronts 'The hype isn't as loaded on Leinster... It suits us to be underdogs for once'

16. Gaetan Barlot

17. Ugo Boniface

18. Ben Tameifuna

19. Lachie Swinton

20. Temo Matiu

21. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer

22. Arthur Retiere

23. Hugo Reus

Referee: Karl Dickson