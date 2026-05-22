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Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Selection

Thomas Clarkson and Robbie Henshaw start for Leinster in Champions Cup final

Leinster’s starting side is unchanged from their semi-final victory over Toulon, but Paddy McCarthy and Tadhg Furlong feature on the bench.
12.01pm, 22 May 2026
16

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED the same starting team for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux as lined out against Toulon in their semi-final.

Thomas Clarkson again starts at tighthead, with Tadhg Furlong taking his place on a 5-3 bench, while fit-again Paddy McCarthy is also included among the front-row replacements for Leo Cullen’s side having been injured since January.

As expected, Robbie Henshaw is selected at inside centre with Jamie Osborne among the replacements. Tommy O’Brien has been fit to feature on the right wing. With Rieko Ioane selected on the left wing, meanwhile, there is no place in the 23 for James Lowe.

Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan are also included on Leinster’s bench for Saturday’s showdown with European champions Bordeaux, with kick-off at Bilbao’s Estadio de San Mamés set for 2:45pm Irish time (Premier Sports 1/ITV4).

Yannick Bru has made just one change to his starting side from UBB’s semi-final victory over Bath, with Jefferson Poirot returning from suspension to line out at loosehead.

The holders have deployed a 6-2 bench split as they have for the majority of their most significant games this season.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Rieko loane
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh Van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Jamie Osborne

Bordeaux Bègles

15. Salesi Rayasi
14. Pablo Uberti
13. Damian Penaud
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Mathieu Jalibert
9. Maxime Lucu (Captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Maxime Lamothe
3. Carlú Sadie
4. Boris Palu
5. Adam Coleman
6. Pierre Bochaton
7. Cameron Woki
8. Marko Gazzotti

Replacements:

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16. Gaetan Barlot
17. Ugo Boniface
18. Ben Tameifuna
19. Lachie Swinton
20. Temo Matiu
21. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer
22. Arthur Retiere
23. Hugo Reus

Referee: Karl Dickson

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