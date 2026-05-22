KERRY AND GALWAY have both made four changes to their starting teams for this weekend’s All-Ireland SFC round one games.
Graham O’Sullivan comes in at wing-back, while Cillian Trant, Tony Brosnan, and Dylan Geaney are handed starting spots in attack, on the Kerry team that face Donegal on Saturday in Killarney, (throw-in 3pm, live GAA+)
Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Brien drop to the bench, as does Tomás Kennedy, who is involved in next weekend’s All-Ireland U20 final against Tyrone. Armin Heinrich is not included in the squad, while Gavin White, who came on as a substitute in the Munster final win over Cork, is also not involved.
Notable inclusions on the bench for this game are Joe O’Connor, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, and Barry Dan O’Sullivan.
Galway's Matthew Tierney. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Galway bring Cian Hernon and John Daly into their defence for tomorrow evening’s game with Kildare in Salthill, (throw-in 7.30pm, live RTÉ 2). The attacking additions are Ciarán Mulhern and Matthew Tierney.
Johnny McGrath, Kieran Molloy, Ryan Roche and Daniel O’Flaherty all drop to the bench.
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Kerry and Galway both make four changes each for All-Ireland SFC games
KERRY AND GALWAY have both made four changes to their starting teams for this weekend’s All-Ireland SFC round one games.
Graham O’Sullivan comes in at wing-back, while Cillian Trant, Tony Brosnan, and Dylan Geaney are handed starting spots in attack, on the Kerry team that face Donegal on Saturday in Killarney, (throw-in 3pm, live GAA+)
Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Brien drop to the bench, as does Tomás Kennedy, who is involved in next weekend’s All-Ireland U20 final against Tyrone. Armin Heinrich is not included in the squad, while Gavin White, who came on as a substitute in the Munster final win over Cork, is also not involved.
Notable inclusions on the bench for this game are Joe O’Connor, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, and Barry Dan O’Sullivan.
Galway's Matthew Tierney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Galway bring Cian Hernon and John Daly into their defence for tomorrow evening’s game with Kildare in Salthill, (throw-in 7.30pm, live RTÉ 2). The attacking additions are Ciarán Mulhern and Matthew Tierney.
Johnny McGrath, Kieran Molloy, Ryan Roche and Daniel O’Flaherty all drop to the bench.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes), 11. Keith Evans (Keel), 12. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)
13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
Galway
1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)
2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)
5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra – captain)
10. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 11. Ciarán Mulhern (Mountbellew-Moylough), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)
13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)
Subs:
*****
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GAA Gaelic Football Galway Kerry Teamsheets