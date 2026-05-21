Former Camogie Association President Liz Howard passes

FORMER PRESIDENT OF the Camogie Association, Liz Howard, has passed away.

A true mould-breaker within Gaelic Games, Howard was a former player with Tipperary and Dublin, a was elected as President of the Camogie Association in 2006.

By that stage she had accrued a huge amount of administration across different codes. She had been the national PRO for camogie in 1979 and was Tipperary GAA Pro for an astonishing 22 years from 1981.

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During this time, she also became the first female analyst for The Sunday Game on RTÉ, while she was named National Administrator of the Year at the Volunteers in Irish Sport Awards in 2009.

Daughter of Garrett who won All-Ireland hurling titles with Limerick and Dublin, Liz had a long playing career in camogie with Feakle, Roscrea and Knockshegowna in Tipperary, as well as the Celtic and Phoenix clubs in Dublin.

The current Camogie Association President, Brian Molloy, expressed his condolences: “On behalf of the Camogie Association, I would like to share my sympathies with Liz’s family, her many friends, former colleagues and the wider Gaelic games community on her passing.

“Liz Howard was one of the great servants of our Association, someone who dedicated decades of her life to the promotion and development of camogie at club, county and national level. Her contribution to our sport was immense.

“Liz brought passion, intelligence and enormous energy to every role she held. She was a proud advocate for camogie and for women in sport, and her leadership helped strengthen and modernise the Association during an important period in its history.

“She will also be remembered as a deeply respected figure within Gaelic games, whose love for Camogie and hurling shone through in everything she did.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”