From sheep farming in Pyrenees to Champions Cup final – Maxime Lucu turning dreams to reality

MAXIME LUCU WILL turn a dream into a reality on Saturday when he leads out Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup final against Leinster in Bilbao.

In 2018, Lucu, now 33, was in the stands at San Mames Stadium the last time the decider was held in the Basque city, as Leinster edged French club Racing 92 to the title.

The scrum-half travelled two hours to Bilbao from the French part of the Basque Country, having grown up 140km away in the small village of Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle.

“We spoke two weeks ago, before the semi-final against Bath and he said his dream was to play the final down there,” Lucu’s older brother, Ximun told AFP.

“Leinster were there too that day, so it’s another nod to that day.”

Lucu’s home village is nestled in the sheep-farming foothills of the Pyrenees, half an hour inland from the golden surfing paradise beaches of the Atlantic coast and the glamour of Biarritz.

Maxime started playing rugby in Saint-Pee, with a population of near 8,000 people, and in his same age group at Sanpere, as it is known in Basque, was another future France international – Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon.

“It was pretty special to have two players like that from the same generation,” added Ximun, who also played professionally for Biarritz.

“I’m not sure what was going on but something magical did for sure.”

- Dupont back-up -

Shaven-headed Maxime, who is jokingly compared to actor Jason Statham by some, moved to Biarritz’s academy in 2011 before making his senior debut three years later in the second-tier for the fallen giants of French rugby.

Maxime joined the club he supported as a child, where his idol Dimitri Yachvili won two French titles and suffered defeat in a pair of Champions Cup finals.

“He was already technically well-rounded. He could kick well, he could defend well and he could carry the ball,” former Biarritz, Bayonne and France winger Patrice Lagisquet told AFP.

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“Everything he knows, that he shows off these days, he already had it back then,” the 63-year-old added.

Maxime spent five years at Stade Aguilera in the ProD2 before a move to ambitious Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14.

Slowly but surely, the controlling half-back became a cult figure at Stade Chaban-Delmas and his impressive club performances led the way to the first of his 30 France appearances in November 2021 as he replaced superstar Antoine Dupont of the bench.

Since then he has remained in Dupont’s shadow at Test level despite leading Bordeaux-Begles to their first major title with last year’s Champions Cup crown.

“I don’t think we should compare the two,” ex-France backs coach Lagisquet said.

“They are two different players, two formidable competitors.

“Maxime can manage a game plan well, especially at the end of matches, he has a good head on his shoulders, and is capable of kicking important kicks at goal.”

Lucu has recently signed a new contract with Bordeaux-Begles keeping him at the club until 2029.

His deal makes it unlikely he will again follow in his brother’s footsteps by returning to Saint-Pee as a player, with the outfit’s first-team in France’s eighth-tier.

“He’ll be 36 by then, it’s a bit too much,” Ximun said light-heartedly.

“I see him staying in rugby though, maybe as a coach or elsewhere at a club like Bordeaux or Biarritz,” he added.

Before then though, the small matter of fulfilling that dream in Bilbao.

– © AFP 2026