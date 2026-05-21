'The chance to win with this club is special' - Hume gearing up for Ulster's pop at Europe

JAMES HUME WANTS to seize the chance to be part of a trophy-winning Ulster side on Friday evening when the province contests the European Challenge Cup final with Montpellier.

The 27-year-old centre who was on the losing team the last time Ulster made a final back in Covid-hit 2020, when they were defeated in the Pro14 shootout at a deserted Aviva Stadium by Leinster, is determined to do all he can to make this opportunity count.

“I was a season-ticket holder throughout my childhood. Then I was 16, 17, 18, 19, at the academy, then development, and then senior,” said the Ireland capped player.

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So, I’ve run the whole way through the system and, growing up close to here (Ravenhill), coming here on Friday nights, I know what it was like to be in the stands and be a fan.

“And to be where I am now with the chance to win with this club is very special,” he added as underdogs Ulster prepare to do battle with Montpellier, who are currently second to Toulouse in the Top 14.

“There are a lot of lads in the same boat as me and they’ll ultimately be as excited to do it,” Hume said of getting to play in a game with a title at stake.

“(I’m) absolutely buzzing, getting to play in what looks like an unbelievable football stadium.

“A lot of people are going to be there, and the family’s going over. My best mate’s going over too, and I know that a lot of the lads (teammates) have their friends and families making it across.

“Hopefully we’ll have a nice end to the stadium that’s pretty booked out (by Ulster supporters) and no doubt they’ll be heard.

“We’ve already played French teams this year. I know Stade, La Rochelle and Racing didn’t put strong teams out, but their systems are the same even if it wasn’t their starters. I feel like maybe our game could suit attacking against French teams.”

This bid to end two decades without a trophy at Ulster will also be the province’s final game of the season as they failed to make the cut for the URC’s top eight, falling at the last hurdle.

“That ultimately makes it (the final) more special, because you have to finish on a high,” said Hume.

“I think we deserve silverware at the end of it.”