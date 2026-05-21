Tipp's torrid 2026, Conlon masterclass and weekend previews

WHY DID TIPPERARY fail to fire on Saturday when staring down the barrel of Championship elimination? Did they ever really manage to engage their higher gears in 2026? What was behind the drop off in form and energy for the All-Ireland champions?

Meanwhile, we take a close look at John Conlon’s transformative effect for the Clare defence. And was Diarmuid’s Stritch’s full, inter-county debut the most impressive since that of Cian Lynch in 2015?

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Also up for discussion: are Peter Quelly and Waterford right to feel aggrieved by the championship format? Why the GAA+ debate refuses to go away and why Kildare aren’t helped by a return to the Joe McDonagh Cup after working so hard to gain a foothold in the Liam MacCarthy.

The final round of Munster and Leinster championship games are also previewed, including Kilkenny’s must-not-lose visit to Parnell Park to take on Dublin – and the clashes of Cork-Clare and Limerick-Tipp.

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