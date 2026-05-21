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Leinster Rugby Squad Training, UCD, Dublin 5/1/2025 Paddy McCarthy
Selections

Leinster add Paddy McCarthy and Jordan Larmour to squad for Champions Cup final

Boost for Leo Cullen ahead of European showpiece with Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday.
10.26am, 21 May 2026

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN given a significant boost ahead of the Champions Cup final with the return of Paddy McCarthy after five months out with a foot injury.

Given Leo Cullen’s problems at loosehead, McCarthy’s availability provides the head coach with further options for Saturday’s showpiece against Bordeaux Bègles at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

McCarthy replaces Alex Usanov in the squad with Andrew Porter expected to start.

jordan-larmour Jordan Larmour has also earned a place. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster made a further change to their registered squad with Jordan Larmour coming in for JJ Kenny.

Larmour will be full of confidence after his two-try display against Ospreys last weekend, although his inclusion adds to concern around Tommy O’Brien who has not featured since the semi-final win over Toulon.

O’Brien had been due to feature in that victory over Ospreys but a knock in training during the build up forced him to withdraw.

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