Leinster add Paddy McCarthy and Jordan Larmour to squad for Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN given a significant boost ahead of the Champions Cup final with the return of Paddy McCarthy after five months out with a foot injury.

Given Leo Cullen’s problems at loosehead, McCarthy’s availability provides the head coach with further options for Saturday’s showpiece against Bordeaux Bègles at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

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McCarthy replaces Alex Usanov in the squad with Andrew Porter expected to start.

Jordan Larmour has also earned a place. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster made a further change to their registered squad with Jordan Larmour coming in for JJ Kenny.

Larmour will be full of confidence after his two-try display against Ospreys last weekend, although his inclusion adds to concern around Tommy O’Brien who has not featured since the semi-final win over Toulon.

O’Brien had been due to feature in that victory over Ospreys but a knock in training during the build up forced him to withdraw.