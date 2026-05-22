Isolated giddiness and coordinated social media plans combine for concern in youth football

YOU WOULDN’T KNOW whether to laugh or cry.

A story was retold to The Beat on the back of last week’s column about some of the issues young players and their parents are facing as they navigate the burgeoning League of Ireland academy system.

When a young player moved from one club to a rival, one of their parents was so excited he did what any reasonable adult would do: contacted the transfer influencer Fabrizio Romano to request a post about the news on social media.

Given that Scandinavian media outlets Idrettspolitikk and Tipsbladet produced a joint investigation which revealed the Italian charges anywhere between €1,000 and €6,000 for such promotion on social media, it was perhaps understandable that the announcement never materialised.

The child in question was not yet 11, by the way.

If that could be put down to an isolated bout of giddiness, a stark example of a coordinated social media presence for one child was also laid bare.

They are attached to a League of Ireland club but still a few years away from the first U14 age group for the national underage league.

They’re at the age where they might need help tying boot laces in the cold weather.

The child has thousands of followers on one social media platform – more than almost all League of Ireland players and even some clubs.

Judging by some of the posts, it is clear that the account is being managed on the child’s behalf.

On the profile page, the academy of the club in question is tagged beneath one of the companies that sponsor the child. One of the biggest sportswear companies is also referenced, although it’s unclear if they are a sponsor.

Click on a promoted link, and you will be taken to the landing page of an online training app for one-to-one sessions.

“What is your primary goal?” is the question that flashes up at you with different options to select from.

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The Beat clicked on “get scouted”, because it’s never too late.

A calendar then pops up, and you are asked to select the date you want to achieve your goal.

No time like the present, so 22 June it is.

You are then asked the following: “Visualise your ultimate football moment, which stadium do you dream of playing in?”

San Siro, Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford, Parc des Princes and Santiago Bernabéu are some of the options.

No point in you or your child settling for anything less, right?

You will then be asked to select your position and, once you have done so, pictures of three professional players who used the app pop up as inspiration to get started.

The League of Ireland club were contacted about the player’s social media footprint. They were unaware of the levels it had reached. Of even more concern were posts this week promoting a company that sells tickets for competitions and prizes online.

Buy a ticket for 50 cent and win a new car.

Enter a live draw online for a cash prize.

Spin a wheel for instant cash.

Scratch a card for even more.

Again, this is the social media page of a child.

Scroll the rest of the page and there are pictures and videos highlighting stats and accomplishments.

This is a child whose whole persona online is being crafted and managed as the next big thing in Irish football. How can that be helpful to their development as a well-rounded person, let alone a footballer?

The club in question has partnered with outside specialists to help with general media literacy and also have policies that state no member of staff can message or even request to follow a child from the club’s social media account.

At international level, too, the FAI will put on workshops for those teenagers who come into camps so they can understand media and also try to navigate their use of social media.

The Beat detailed last week how football agents – or what were described as “runners” acting on their behalf – would often contact underage players through direct messages on social media to try and entice them to sign with an agency once they turned 16.

There would often be the offer of inducements, from money to a professional photographer to attend games and provide images for use on their own social media accounts.

It can be a daunting, overwhelming period for families when their child begins to make an impression at underage level. One recent example was detailed to The Beat earlier in the week, when a newly-capped player who had not yet sat their Leaving Cert caught the eye of scouts and agents throughout Europe.

A move to one of the game’s biggest clubs is almost certain to happen before the end of this summer, but in the aftermath of that debut his parents were completely overwhelmed by the flurry of phone calls that came their way.

His club had tried to prepare them as best they could but, eventually, the family joined an agency just to put an end to the hassle.

This is part of the reason why the infrastructure around League of Ireland clubs is so important to get right, to provide not just a level of protection and insulation for its players, but also the correct advice when it comes to representation.

These are stark examples of issues that will only become more prevalent should the game in this country grow in the manner we all hope.

League of Ireland clubs, and the FAI, need to be ready.

Fixtures (all kick-offs 7.45pm unless stated)

Premier Division – Tonight: Galway United v Bohemians; Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne v Waterford, Drogheda United v Dundalk (Live on Virgin Media Two, 8pm), Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

First Division – Tonight: Kerry v Bray Wanderers, Wexford v UCD, Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, Athlone Town v Cork City, Finn Harps v Longford Town.