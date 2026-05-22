Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler but Stephen Bunting takes nightly win

LUKE HUMPHRIES DEFEATED Luke Littler for the second week running but was denied back-to-back nightly wins in the Premier League after losing to an inspired Stephen Bunting 6-3 in the final at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Defending champion Humphries, who halted Littler’s 10-match winning run in the semi-finals in Birmingham last week, walloped his out-of-sorts rival 6-1 in the last four again on night 16, the last round before next week’s finals night at the O2 in London.

But the 2024 world champion, who had edged out Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in his opening match, was swept aside in the final by Bunting, whose second nightly win of the season lifted him up to fifth in the league table.

There was little on the line on night 16 in Sheffield as Humphries had clinched the last top-four place for finals night next Thursday – alongside league winner Littler, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price – with his victory in Birmingham.

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But Bunting, whose previous nightly win came in Belfast in February, said in his on-stage interview he was delighted with his “statement win”.

He said: “I’m not going to get emotional. I’ve really enjoyed myself. A lot better than last year. I just had a lot more confidence and a lot more self-belief.

“I played some fantastic darts tonight and I’m really proud of myself. I’m up to fifth! People write me off, people said I shouldn’t be in it, and I finished fifth.”

Humphries’ win over Littler sealed him a third-placed finish and means he will face Clayton in the last four on finals night on May 28 – avoiding Littler, who will play Price.

Bunting had served warning of his stunning form in a 6-3 win against Price in his semi-final, which was interrupted by a booing spectator.

Price stopped to remonstrate with a man in the crowd while 2-1 up in the fourth leg and refused to play on until security staff had finally ejected him.

The world number eight’s average slipped from nearly 100 to just over 80 following the eight-minute delay.

Bunting, who defeated Clayton in his quarter-final, took full advantage, landing bullseye for a 161 finish to edge 4-3 ahead and sealed victory with a 104 checkout.

Littler, who was presented with his MBE medal by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, admitted in an interview before facing Humphries that a lack of practice was behind his poor form.

Defending champion Humphries had qualified for finals night with his victory on night 15 last week, beating Price in the final.