Baloucoune returns from injury to start Challenge Cup final for Ulster

IRELAND WINGER ROBERT Baloucoune has been named to start for Ulster in Friday’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier.

It will be his first start for the province since getting injured against Scotland in March.

Ireland flanker Nick Timoney will captain Ulster in Bilbao.

Wallaby international Angus Bell starts at loosehead prop, with Ireland internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole joining him in the front row.

Harry Sheridan partners Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row.

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Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

David McCann is passed fit following a recent knee injury to start at blindside flanker. Timoney is at openside flanker with South African Juarno Augustus starting at number eight.

Scrum-half Nathan Doak starts alongside Jack Murphy at 10.

Jude Postlethwaite is named at inside centre, while James Hume starts at outside centre.

Top try-scorer Zac Ward starts on the left wing, with Baloucoune off the right. Michael Lowry completes the side at full-back.

Richie Murphy has opted for a 5:3 bench split, with James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine and Bryn Ward the forward replacements.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Ethan McIlroy form the backline options for the final.

As expected, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring are all sidelined, with Iain Henderson missing out through suspension. Werner Kok also misses out on his final game for Ulster.

Montpellier:

15. Tom Banks, 14. Gabriel N’Gandebe, 13. Arthur Vincent, 12. Auguste Cadot, 11. Donovan Taofifenua, 10. Domingo Miotti, 9. Ali Price, 1. Enzo Forletta, 2. Jordan Uelese, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Florian Verhaeghe, 5. Tyler DuGuid, 6. Lenni Nouchi, 7. Alex Becognee, 8. Billy Vunipola (c)

Replacements:

16. Lyam Akrab, 17. Baptiste Erdocio, 18. Wilfrid Hounkpatin, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Marco Tauleigne, 21. Leo Coly, 22. Thomas Darmon, 23. Jon Echegaray

Ulster Rugby:

15. Mike Lowry, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Jude Postlethwaite, 11. Zac Ward, 10. Jack Murphy, 9. Nathan Doak, 1. Angus Bell, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Tom O’Toole, 4. Harry Sheridan, 5. Cormac Izuchukwu, 6. Dave McCann, 7. Nick Timoney (c), 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. James McCormick, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Scott Wilson, 19. Charlie Irvine, 20. Bryn Ward, 21. Conor McKee, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Ethan Mcilroy

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)