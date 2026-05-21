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World Cup 2026

World Cup squad news: Germany recall Neuer

Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed Neuer will be the number one option ahead of Oliver Baumann at this summer’s tournament
1.05pm, 21 May 2026

VETERAN GOALKEEPER MANUEL Neuer has been handed a spot in Germany’s 26-man World Cup squad.

The 40-year-old retired from international duty in 2024 but coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed the World Cup winner will be the number one option ahead of Oliver Baumann at this summer’s tournament

Nagelsmann has named a Premier League-heavy attacking contingent, which includes league champion Kai Havertz, as well as Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade.

The Germans are in Group C alongside debutants Curaçao, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

GERMANY SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle/ENG)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray/TUR), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle/ENG)

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