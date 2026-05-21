Bohemians captain Devoy joins Ireland squad for Canada friendly

BOHEMIANS CAPTAIN DAWSON Devoy will join the Republic of Ireland squad at the end of next week ahead of their friendly away to Canada.

Devoy is aiming to become the first Bohemians player to be capped at senior level by Ireland since Glen Crowe on 20 November 2002, which is also Devoy’s birthday.

“This is a proud moment for me and my family,” says Devoy.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play for my country, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity of linking up with the squad, showing the manager what I can do in training, and hopefully getting an opportunity.

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“I was proud to represent Ireland at U19 and U21 level but to get an opportunity to represent your country at senior level would be a dream come true.

“I want to make my club proud, my family proud, as well as all the coaches and players who have helped me get to this point.”

Devoy will not miss either of Bohs’ games next week and will not be included the squad for Ireland’s game against Qatar on Thursday. He will be available for Bohemians’ home tie against Shamrock Rovers on Monday before their trip to Sligo Rovers on Friday.

🇮🇪 Bohemians are delighted to confirm that our captain Dawson Devoy will join up with the Ireland senior squad at the end of next week ahead of their friendly away to Canada: https://t.co/yBLe3eTjfb



❤️🖤“This is a proud moment for me and my family. I want to make my club proud,… pic.twitter.com/3c3p7aWjup — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) May 21, 2026

Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said that while the club is proud of Devoy’s call-up, he added that it was important to collaborate with Heimir Hallgrímsson to ensure that Devoy would be available for their crunch Premier Division games.

“I have said repeatedly that I never want to stand in any player’s way when it comes to representing their country – we want our players getting international recognition. But the Qatar game falling outside the international window added a complication.

“It was the right thing to do to take a breath and see what that meant for everyone and whether disruption to our own fixtures could be avoided.

“Thankfully we have spoken to Heimir who respects our league and knows how important it is for us to have Dawson available for us for two big league games next week.

“The correct decision was made that he will link up with the Ireland squad after those games and we are really looking forward now to our own games ahead, and looking forward to Dawson showing what he can do with the Ireland set-up afterwards.”