Séamus Power makes bright start at Byron Nelson on PGA Tour

IRELAND’S SÉAMUS POWER has made a bright start at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour.

Power is three shots off the current lead held by Brooks Koepka as the round one action continues in Dallas.

The Waterford man signed for an opening 66 to sit five-under for the tournament.

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Power roared to life with back to back birdies on the second and third, before his first and only bogey of the round stalled his momentum on the fourth.

The 39-year-old bounced back with another birdie on hole six, and three more on the back nine – holes 12, 14 and 18 – made it six for the day.

Koepka carded the same number, along with an eagle, in a bogey-free round of 63 which leaves him eight-under at the time of writing.

Fellow Americans Keith Mitchell and Michael Thorbjornsen, South Korea’s Kim Si Woo, Argentinian Emiliano Grillo and Stephan Jaeger of Germany are in hot pursuit, a shot back.

Power is in a 10-way share of ninth alongside Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile, Anna Foster is the best of the Irish at the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour.

Foster is five shots off the lead held by Australia’s Kelsey Bennett after an even-par round of 73. Áine Donegan and Sara Byrne are one- and two- over respectively.

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More to follow.