Shoreman leads the way in Stage 2 of Rás Tailteann

BRITISH RIDER TIM Shoreman of Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli claimed victory on Stage 2 of Rás Tailteann.

Shoreman had to survive the decisive attacks and produced the strongest finish from the elite lead group. The result also reshaped the overall standings as Adam Lewis of APS Pro Cycling now leads the race by 34s over Tim Shoreman in second place.

Stage 2 of the 2026 Rás Tailteann delivered one of the toughest and most dramatic days of the race as the riders tackled the demanding route from Rathmore to Banteer through the mountainous roads of Kerry and Cork. The stage featured iconic terrain including the Caha Pass, Tunnel Road and Cougane Gap, with repeated attacks splitting the race throughout the day.

The harsh climbs and relentless pace quickly reduced the peloton, with small groups forming and reforming over the exposed roads. Riders fought not only for the stage victory but also for control of the general classification as gaps began to open on the major ascents.

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As the race entered the closing kilometres into Banteer, the leading selection had been heavily reduced after a long day of aggressive racing. The finale came from a select front group of 6 riders rather than a full bunch sprint, reflecting the attritional nature of the stage and the damage done by the terrain.