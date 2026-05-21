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Ireland U17s celebrate beating Slovakia to qualify for the World Cup.
Luck of the Draw

Ireland to face four-time champions Brazil at U17 World Cup

Mark Connors’ side will also face Tanzania and Costa Rica in Doha this November.
6.47pm, 21 May 2026

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland Men’s U17 team have been drawn against Brazil, Tanzania and Costa Rica in the World Cup this November. 

Mark Connors’ side learned their Group I opponents following a draw in Zurich this evening. 

Ireland will open the tournament in Doha against four-time champions Brazil on Saturday, 21 November. 

They then face Costa Rica on Tuesday 24 November before rounding out the group stage against Tanzania on Friday 27 November. 

The Young Boys In Green qualified after a 7-0 win over Slovakia in March and will feature at a second consecutive World Cup: Colin O’Brien’s side reached the last 16 last November, where they bowed out at the hands of Switzerland. Holders Portugal failed to qualify for the 2026 edition.

Ireland’s 2026 Fifa Under-17 World Cup fixtures

Group I

  • Saturday, 21 November: Brazil v Ireland
  • Tuesday, 24 November: Costa Rica v Ireland
  • Friday, 27 November: Ireland v Tanzania

All group games to take place at the Aspire Zone, Doha, with kick-off times to be confirmed.

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