Harry Maguire ‘shocked and gutted’ to miss out on World Cup with England

ENGLAND DEFENDER HARRY Maguire says he is “shocked and gutted” to have been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

The German coach will name his 26-man squad for this summer’s shot at glory in North America on Friday morning and began making calls to players the previous day.

Maguire was part of the England squad in March having received his first call-up under Tuchel, but the 66-cap defender has confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup.

The Manchester United defender posted on Instagram: “I was confident I could of (sic) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.

“I wish the players, all the best this summer.”

Maguire went to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and played a starring role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

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The centre-back failed to make the cut for Euro 2024 following a calf injury and, after 18 months in the international wilderness, played in both March friendlies under Tuchel.

The Press Association understands United team-mate Luke Shaw has also been overlooked by Tuchel.

The 30-year-old has started every Premier League game this season but has yet to get a look in under the England boss.

Other eye-catching calls could come to light before the squad is announced at around 10am on Friday.

There are some headaches to consider, like how to juggle England’s swathe of number 10 options – with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer sweating on their spots after unimpressive seasons.

Jude Bellingham’s relationship with Tuchel has been under the microscope but he is sure to be on the plane along with Morgan Rogers, with Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White also vying for a place.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a high-profile absentee this season but could benefit from Ben White’s injury, although Tuchel admitted in November that the Real Madrid right-back was behind Jarell Quansah.

The England boss needs reassuring over the fitness of Tino Livramento, who has been out for a month with a thigh injury, and is checking on Levi Colwill following the defender’s promising return to action.

Named in Tuchel’s first two squads, the Chelsea centre-back underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August and has made three appearances since returning this month.

Key defender John Stones’ lack of game time at Manchester City is a consideration, but the England boss said in March that he had “a lot of credit in the bank”.

Dan Burn looks set to be included along with Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa after Maguire’s omission. Trevoh Chalobah is another fighting for his spot.

Ollie Watkins will surely be recalled having been dropped in March.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke were trialled as captain Harry Kane’s back-up, but neither shone and the Aston Villa striker has scored 10 since being overlooked.

Danny Welbeck, 35, is admired by the coaching staff but has not played for England since 2018.

Kobbie Mainoo’s resurgence at United puts him in with a strong shout, while Adam Wharton and James Garner – man of the match on his March debut against Uruguay – are pushing for inclusion.

The Football Association has to submit a 26-man squad to FIFA on May 31 but can make changes to outfield players for medical reasons up until 24 hours before the Group L opener against Croatia on June 17.

Only goalkeepers can be changed after this point. Brighton’s Jason Steele is set to travel as a training goalkeeper – a role filled by Tom Heaton at Euro 2024.