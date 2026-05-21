Three Ireland players included in Women's Six Nations team of the championship

THREE IRELAND PLAYERS have been named in the team of the championship for the 2026 Women’s Six Nations.

A public vote selected the 15 best players from this year’s tournament, where Ireland finished third in the table.

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Two Ireland players, Erin King and Aoife Wafer, were named in the back row, with Aoife Dalton included at centre.

King captained Ireland in their most successful campaign since 2020, while Dalton was consistently excellent in the centre and the all-action Wafer finished with five tries as the joint-top try scorer in Scott Bemand’s team.

Flanker King is included for the first time, after what was the 22-year-old’s second championship.

Dalton joins Meg Jones, England’s Grand Slam-winning captain, in the midfield for the second successive year.

Wafer is included for the third time in a row. The Wexford native was picked at blindside flanker the last two years, but gets the nod at number eight this time.

Ireland had a record nine players shortlisted this year, with King, Wafer, Ellena Perry, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Fiona Tuite, and Brittany Hogan nominated in the forwards, and Dalton, Emily Lane, and Béibhinn Parsons contending in the backline.

2026 Women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship:

15. Ellie Kildunne (England)

14. Anaïs Grando (France)

13. Meg Jones (England)

12. Aoife Dalton (Ireland)

11. Jess Breach (England)

10. Zoe Harrison (England)

9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France)