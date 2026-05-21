'We are champions, Daddy': Arteta alone in garden as Arsenal clinched Premier League

MIKEL ARTETA SAID he was barbecuing alone in his garden when Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League.

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday confirmed the Gunners as English league champions for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal boss Arteta said winning the trophy after six-and-a-half years at the helm was “one of the best feelings I have ever had”.

But he admitted he did not see any of the match involving closest challengers City at the Vitality Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men had to win to take the title race into a final day.

“I was supposed to be here (at the training ground) watching the game with the boys and certain staff because that’s what they wanted, but I couldn’t,” he said.

“Twenty minutes before the game, I had to leave. I couldn’t bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately, it was their moment as well to watch it together, to be themselves, and just see what the outcome would be.

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“I went home, I went outside to the garden, and I started to build some fire and started to do some barbecue.

“I didn’t watch any of it. I was just hearing some noises in the background, in the living room, and suddenly the magic happened.

“My oldest son opened the garden door, he started to run towards me, he started to cry, gave me a hug, and said: ‘We are champions, Daddy’.”

The Spaniard added: “It was magical.”

Arsenal players assembled earlier on Thursday for their first training session since they were confirmed as Premier League champions.

The Gunners, who are four points clear of City with one match to go, complete their domestic campaign at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

They have the chance to end the season with a remarkable double if they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on 30 May.

– © AFP 2026