Rob Downey returns as Cork name team for Munster SHC clash with Clare

CORK BOSS BEN O’Connor has named his side to face Clare in their final Munster senior hurling championship round-robin clash on Sunday.

Robert Downey is named to start at centre-back, having missed Cork’s last game against Waterford due to injury. As has been widely reported, captain Darragh Fitzgibbon is sidelined following appendix surgery. Mark Coleman leads the team in his absence.

Barry Walsh also returns to the starting team at wing-forward, having been withdrawn pre-match against Waterford. Hugh O’Connor came in for his full championship debut on that occasion, and the switch is reversed ahead of Sunday.

Declan Dalton, Micheál Mullins and Eoin Roche are notable inclusions to the match-day 26 as the Rebels look to book their return to the Munster final on 7 June. The defending champions have already secured a top-three finish, and progression to the All-Ireland series.

Throw-in at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday is 4pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2.

Cork Senior Hurling manager Ben O’Connor has named his side for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 clash with Clare in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The game has a 4pm throw-in



Full details 👉 https://t.co/La88DKaJ05 pic.twitter.com/UJNKUsrSFS — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) May 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has also shown his hand for Sunday’s Leinster senior hurling showdown against Kilkenny.

There is one change to the starting team from last week’s win over Galway, with Eoghan O’Donnell replacing Conor McHugh in defence.

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Like Cork, the Dubs have already stamped their All-Ireland series ticket. If they win or draw, they will top the round-robin table for the first time since its 2018 introduction. It is effectively win or bust for Kilkenny.

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Sunday is 2pm, and it’s also live on RTÉ 2.

Cork (v Waterford)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain).

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton),

10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs:

16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

20. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)

21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

22. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

23. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

25. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

26. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

Dublin (v Kilkenny)

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincents)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Groarke (Cuala)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle)

13. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigids), 15. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

16. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

17. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

18. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

19. Ollie Gaffney (Erins Isle)

20. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

22. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials)

23. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Endas)

24. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

25. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

26. John Hetherton (St Vincents).

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole

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