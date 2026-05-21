Ronaldo strikes twice to end wait for Saudi title

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORED twice as Al Nassr clinched the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 win over Damac on Thursday, ending his long wait for domestic silverware.

A trademark free-kick and a close-range finish, both in the final half-hour, sealed the win Al Nassr needed on the last night of the season, with Al Hilal finishing just two points behind.

Ronaldo (41), who was without a major club trophy since winning Serie A with Juventus in 2020, arrived in the oil-rich desert kingdom to great acclaim in 2023 and wept as he watched the final minutes from the bench.

Tears of joy flowing again for Cristiano Ronaldo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QFMzLARgN0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

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WHAT A SEASON. Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zIDhTJXUGW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

He adds the Saudi championship to his English, Spanish and Italian titles and five Champions League medals.

Al Nassr took a 2-0 lead but were back to 2-1 before Ronaldo’s free-kick on 63 minutes evaded the goalkeeper and a forest of legs to find the far corner.

"THE MOST FAMOUS NO. 7 OF THEM ALL!" 🗣️



Cristiano Ronaldo free kick goal for Al Nassr! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Q5I3GIsVc9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

He struck again nine minutes from time, receiving a cut-back on the edge of the six-yard box and smashing high into the net.

CR7 BRACE! 🐐



Ronaldo seals the Saudi Pro League title for Al Nassr 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I76DkUVT2E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

Next up for the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer, with 143 goals, is a sixth crack at the World Cup after he was named in Portugal’s squad this week.

Ronaldo’s only previous silverware with Al Nassr was the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. He was also disappointed on Saturday, when Al Nassr lost to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final.

– © AFP 2026