Foden, Palmer, and Alexander-Arnold miss out as England World Cup squad named

PHIL FODEN, COLE Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold will have to watch the World Cup from home after Thomas Tuchel left the trio out of his 26-man England squad.

Harry Maguire, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Luke Shaw are others overlooked for the summer as Gareth Southgate’s successor made an eye-catching first tournament selection.

Ollie Watkins and, most surprisingly, Ivan Toney earned recalls, but it is England’s World Cup absentees and the leaks on the eve of Friday’s announcement that provide the biggest talking points.

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Furious Maguire took to social media to say he was “shocked and gutted” to miss out on a squad Tuchel told players about on Thursday, with the steady creep of information allowing onlookers to piece together the squad in advance.

Foden and Palmer were the most high-profile absentees but have had below-par club campaigns with Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, plus face tough competition in their area of the field.

Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold was another bold omission, albeit a more predictable one having not won a cap since last summer.

Speaking of the overlooked players, manager Tuchel said: “(They were) difficult phone calls because I respect all of them. I respect them as players, as personalities.

“All of them have been in camp with us, all of them have been excellent, a lot of them deserved a call up from this (initial) list of 55.

“To reduce it was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult. Even in the phone calls, I felt the emotion.

“I called all players that were in camp with us at least one time. I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done.”

Watkins and Toney make a return as back-ups to England captain Harry Kane having fulfilled that role successfully at Euro 2024.