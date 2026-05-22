Carla Ward names 25-player squad for World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and France

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has named a familiar 25-player squad for the upcoming 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and France.

Jessie Stapleton and Hayley Nolan both return from injury after missing last month’s back-to-back wins over Poland.

Shelbourne midfielder Aoibheann Clancy retains her place, and is the only League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division player in the selection. Jess Ziu and Jamie Finn are also recalled.

Ward has selected a slightly expanded squad to manage personnel for the opening game against Netherlands at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, for which both Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy are suspended.

Katie McCabe captains the squad with her club future uncertain following her recent Arsenal departure, while there is no room for 19-year-old goalkeeper Katie Keane after a string of impressive performances for Leicester City in the WSL.

Ireland are in third place in Group A2, all but guaranteed a seeded playoff spot after the crucial Poland double.

They welcome Netherlands to Cork on Friday 5 June, before rounding out their group campaign against France in Grenoble four days later, with direct qualification for next summer’s tournament in Brazil still a possibility.

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Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool)*, Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne), Jess Ziu (West Ham United).

Attackers: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)*, Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current – loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).

*Suspended for Netherlands fixture

Fixtures

Fifa 2027 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

5 June: Ireland v Netherlands, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm

9 June: France v Ireland, Stade des Alpes, 8pm Irish time (9pm local).