Mark Rodgers and Ryan Taylor ruled out for Clare's trip to Cork

BRIAN LOHAN HAS been forced into two changes as Clare head for Cork in search of a Munster final berth on Sunday (SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm).

Free-taker Mark Rodgers and Ryan Taylor were taken off with injuries during the Banner’s 11-point victory over Tipperary and they miss out this weekend.

David Fitzgerald and Ian Galvin come into the Clare attack, while there’s a midfield reshuffle.

Fitzgerald, a two-time All-Star, makes his first championship start of 2026 at wing-forward.

For Galvin, who nabbed 1-2 as an early replacement for Rodgers, it’s a first championship start since the 2023 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Tony Kelly sustained an ankle knock against Tipp, but starts at midfield alongside Seán Rynne. Man of the match in Thurles, Diarmuid Stritch, is named at centre-forward.

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Keith Smyth and Jack Kirwan are added to the substitutes.

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. David McInerney (Tulla), 3. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 9. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs: