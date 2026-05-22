Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE finally confirmed Michael Carrick is staying as head coach after agreeing a deal until 2028.

The former Red Devils midfielder, captain, and coach has improved results and morale since being brought in for the remainder of the campaign following Ruben Amorim’s acrimonious January exit.

Carrick secured Champions League football with three matches to spare and United wrapped up third spot with Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest – his 11th win in 16 games.

The 44-year-old has been backed for the job by a variety of players and rewarded with a two-year extension, almost a week after a broad agreement was reached.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,” Carrick said. “Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

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It's Carrick, you know ❤️



🇾🇪 We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2026

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness, and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”

Carrick steadied the ship after Amorim’s rocky reign, with the low of August’s Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby firmly put in the rearview mirror as he began his short-term stint by beating Manchester City and Arsenal.

United turned to Carrick as they wanted somebody who understood the club’s unique pressures to aid the adaptation process as director of football Jason Wilcox weighed up their options.

Carrick was the unanimous choice in January for a job he competed for with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose coaching staff he was a part of and now follows in going from stopgap coach to permanent boss.