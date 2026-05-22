Ward plots Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch plan to set up 'one big finale' in France

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has suggested the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch may be narrowed for their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Tallaght Stadium pitch was narrowed to the Fifa minimum of 100m x 64m as Ireland sought an edge against France in their opener, which they lost 2-1.

Ireland lost to the Dutch on the same scoreline in Utrecht, but after back-to-back wins over Poland, are now seeking revenge in the rematch on Friday 5 June.

The Girls In Green sit third in Group A2, all but guaranteeing a seeded play-off, and direct qualification remains a possibility ahead of next month’s decisive double-header.

“I was in Cork last year, I loved it. It was an unbelievable place, really enjoyed it,” Ward said at her squad announcement press conference, where she was joined by her six-year-old daughter Hartley.

Is there plans to narrow the pitch? We’ll do whatever we can to try and gain an advantage.

“I am extremely ambitious. I tell the group all the time we have to strive to be the best we can be constantly.

“This is a bigger window than the last one. We have to continue trying to reach new heights. This camp is how much can we compete with Netherlands and France.

“The first window, when we were narrowly got beaten by both, we were really disappointed. We’ve got to tap into that and get something from both games.”

Ward with her daughter, Hartley, at this morning's press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been a happy hunting ground, with Ireland stunning France (3-1) and beating Slovenia (1-0) on their two appearances there to date. Crowds of 18,399 and 9,433 respectively turned out.

But Ireland will be without hometown hero Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy for the Leeside clash, with both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

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They have been named in a slightly expanded 25-player squad, and are in line to return for the France finale in Grenoble.

“Denise is such a huge influence on the squad and Murph is a big loss too,” said Ward. “To have them around is absolutely vital. Bringing an extra couple of players in means we are have full bill of health for the first game.

“We’ll look at Netherlands’ threat again, we’ve analysed again and again where they’ve tried to hurt us, what we might need in there. Denise didn’t play last time against Netherlands, Quinny (Lucy Quinn) went in there but there’s lots of different options now. Depending on how we might approach the game will be dependant on who plays there.

“Murph’s is probably a little bit more… not clearcut, but you’ve got Abbie (Larkin) and Amber (Barrett) that have a different type of attribute. When we assessed the last Netherlands game, I believe there was an area that we could have hurt them that we didn’t. Whoever we go with, we might sort of adapt and play slightly different.

“I think we have to go and attack the game, don’t we? I’m a big believer in how do we go and win the game rather than how do we not get beat. That’s just my mentality, I’ve always been that way, club and country, no matter where I’ve been and it will be no different. Listen, let me be clear, I want to go and win the game against the Netherlands and set ourselves up for one big finale. That’s my aim, that’s my goal.”

Katie McCabe (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Ward addressed the future of her captain Katie McCabe, who is on the hunt for a new club as she leaves Arsenal after more than a decade. The Athletic are reporting WSL rivals Manchester City and Chelsea as the frontrunners for her signature.

Katie is a top pro, top player, one of the best in the world. We’ve had a lot of conversations. Wherever she goes we’ll be delighted. As long as Katie is playing she is happy. You’ll see soon.”

Lily Agg is another Irish player who has been in the headlines recently, reportedly linked with the Athlone Town vacancy. Agg was spotted at the back to back Women’s Premier Division champions’ win over Treaty United last week, and is rumoured to be taking her first steps into management as she recovers from another long-term injury.

Ward was unable to confirm if the Athlone job was a possibility, but has backed the 22-cap midfielder to shine with whatever lies in wait.

“I think she’s got all the attributes to go and coach or manage, whatever she decides to do. As I said to Lily, anything she decides to do, I’ll support her in any way I can.

“All I can say is wherever Lily goes, whatever she decides to do, she will have my full support and I will help her in any single way, stepping into any role she wants.

“It’s a difficult period for her. I’ll tell you what, she’s one strong individual.”