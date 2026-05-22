Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

1pm Dublin v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final Spórt TG4 YouTube
1.45pm
Horse Racing, The Curragh RTÉ 2
2pm Derry v Donegal, Ulster minor football semi-final Spórt TG4 YouTube
2.45pm Leinster v Bordeaux-Begles, Champions Cup Rugby Final Premier Sports 1 and ITV4
3pm Kerry v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football championship R1 GAA+
3pm Celtic v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup Final Premier Sports 2
3pm Cork v Wexford, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final Spórt TG4 YouTube
3pm WNL Premier Division; Bohemians v Waterford; Treaty United v Wexford; Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City (5pm); Peamount United v Shelbourne (5pm). LOI TV
3.30pm Hull City v Middlesbrough, Championship play-off final Sky Sports Main Event
5pm Barcelona v Lyon, Uefa Women’s Champions League final RTÉ 2 and BBC Two
5pm Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm Cork v Meath, All-Ireland senior football championship R1 GAA+
7pm Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart, German Cup final Premier Sports 1
7.30pm Galway v Kildare, All-Ireland senior football championship R1 RTÉ 2
7.45pm WNL Premier Division, Galway United v Athlone Town TG4
9pm Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix qualifying Sky Sports Main Event
9.30pm The Saturday Game RTÉ 2
*****
Sunday 24 May
1am NBA Conference Final, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks Amazon Prime
3.30am AFL, GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions TNT Sports 1
6.15am AFL, Western Bulldogs TNT Sports 1
10am
Tennis, French Open 1st round singles TNT Sports 1
12pm Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 15 TNT Sports 3
12pm Golf, Soudal Open – DP World Tour Sky Sports Golf
1pm Fermanagh v Wexford, Tailteann Cup GAA+
1pm Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County, League One play-off final Sky Sports Main Event
2pm Roscommon v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship R1 GAA+
2pm Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship RTÉ 2
2pm Kildare v Offaly, Leinster senior hurling championship GAA+
4pm Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship RTÉ 2
4pm Premier League; Tottenham v Everton (Sky Sports Main Event), West Ham v Leeds (Sky Sports Football)
4pm Premier League; Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Sky Sports Premier League), Brighton v Man United (Sky Sports Tennis), Man City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Action), Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (Sky One)
4pm Premier League; Burnley v Wolves, Fulham v Newcastle Utd, Liverpool v Brentford, Sunderland v Chelsea – (all Sky Sports+)
5pm Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour Sky Sports Golf
7.45pm Serie A; Cremonese v Como (TNT Sports 2); Torino v Juventus (TNT Sports 3)
8pm Villarreal v Atletico Madrid, La Liga Premier Sports 2
8pm WNBA, New York Liberty v Dallas Wings Sky Sports Action
9pm Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix Sky Sports Main Event
9.30pm The Sunday Game RTÉ 2
10.30pm Match Of The Day BBC One
1am (Sunday) NBA Conference Final, San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder Sky Sports Action
*****
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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 22 May
5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
7.30pm
Meath v Kildare, Leinster minor football final
TG4
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Derry City v St Pat’s; Galway Utd v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Waterford
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Wexford v UCD, Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, Kerry v Bray Wanderers, Athlone Town v Cork City, Finn Harps v Longford Town.
LOI TV
8pm
Ulster v Montpellier, Challenge Cup Rugby Final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4
8pm
Drogheda United v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
*****
Saturday 23 May
1.30am
NBA Conference Final, San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder
Sky Sports Action
5.35am
Moana Pasifika v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
7.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4
7.35am
AFL, Collingwood v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 3
8.05am
Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
10.35am
Western Force v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
10.35am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Carlton
TNT Sports 4
11.45am
Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 14
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Athletics, Diamond League – China
Virgin Media Two
12pm
Tyrone v Cavan, Ulster minor football semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
12.30pm
Golf, Soudal Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm
Women’s Super League Play-Off Final, Charlton Athletic v Leicester City
Sky Sports Main Event and BBC Two
1pm
Tennis, ATP/WTA Hamburg/Geneva/Strasbourg/Rabat
Sky Sports Tennis
1pm
Dublin v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
1.45pm
Horse Racing, The Curragh
RTÉ 2
2pm
Derry v Donegal, Ulster minor football semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
2.45pm
Leinster v Bordeaux-Begles, Champions Cup Rugby Final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4
3pm
Kerry v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+
3pm
Celtic v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup Final
Premier Sports 2
3pm
Cork v Wexford, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
3pm
WNL Premier Division; Bohemians v Waterford; Treaty United v Wexford; Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City (5pm); Peamount United v Shelbourne (5pm).
LOI TV
3.30pm
Hull City v Middlesbrough, Championship play-off final
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Barcelona v Lyon, Uefa Women’s Champions League final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two
5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm
Cork v Meath, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+
7pm
Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart, German Cup final
Premier Sports 1
7.30pm
Galway v Kildare, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
RTÉ 2
7.45pm
WNL Premier Division, Galway United v Athlone Town
TG4
9pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30pm
The Saturday Game
RTÉ 2
*****
Sunday 24 May
1am
NBA Conference Final, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Amazon Prime
3.30am
AFL, GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1
6.15am
AFL, Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 1
10am
Tennis, French Open 1st round singles
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 15
TNT Sports 3
12pm
Golf, Soudal Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
1pm
Fermanagh v Wexford, Tailteann Cup
GAA+
1pm
Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County, League One play-off final
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Roscommon v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+
2pm
Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2
2pm
Kildare v Offaly, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+
4pm
Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2
4pm
Premier League; Tottenham v Everton (Sky Sports Main Event), West Ham v Leeds (Sky Sports Football)
4pm
Premier League; Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Sky Sports Premier League), Brighton v Man United (Sky Sports Tennis), Man City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Action), Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (Sky One)
4pm
Premier League; Burnley v Wolves, Fulham v Newcastle Utd, Liverpool v Brentford, Sunderland v Chelsea – (all Sky Sports+)
5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
7.45pm
Serie A; Cremonese v Como (TNT Sports 2); Torino v Juventus (TNT Sports 3)
8pm
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
8pm
WNBA, New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
Sky Sports Action
9pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
1am (Sunday)
NBA Conference Final, San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder
Sky Sports Action
*****
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