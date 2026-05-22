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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
1.47pm, 22 May 2026

Friday 22 May

5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm
Meath v Kildare, Leinster minor football final
TG4

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Derry City v St Pat’s; Galway Utd v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Waterford
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Wexford v UCD, Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, Kerry v Bray Wanderers, Athlone Town v Cork City, Finn Harps v Longford Town.
LOI TV

8pm
Ulster v Montpellier, Challenge Cup Rugby Final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4

8pm
Drogheda United v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

*****

Saturday 23 May

1.30am
NBA Conference Final, San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder
Sky Sports Action

5.35am
Moana Pasifika v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

7.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4

7.35am
AFL, Collingwood v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 3

8.05am
Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

10.35am
Western Force v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

10.35am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Carlton
TNT Sports 4

11.45am
Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 14
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Athletics, Diamond League – China
Virgin Media Two

12pm
Tyrone v Cavan, Ulster minor football semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

12.30pm
Golf, Soudal Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm
Women’s Super League Play-Off Final, Charlton Athletic v Leicester City
Sky Sports Main Event and BBC Two

1pm
Tennis, ATP/WTA Hamburg/Geneva/Strasbourg/Rabat
Sky Sports Tennis

1pm
Dublin v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

1.45pm
Horse Racing, The Curragh
RTÉ 2

2pm
Derry v Donegal, Ulster minor football semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

2.45pm
Leinster v Bordeaux-Begles, Champions Cup Rugby Final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4

3pm
Kerry v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+

3pm
Celtic v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup Final
Premier Sports 2

3pm
Cork v Wexford, All-Ireland minor hurling preliminary quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

3pm
WNL Premier Division; Bohemians v Waterford; Treaty United v Wexford; Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves; Sligo Rovers v Cork City (5pm); Peamount United v Shelbourne (5pm).
LOI TV

3.30pm
Hull City v Middlesbrough, Championship play-off final
Sky Sports Main Event

5pm
Barcelona v Lyon, Uefa Women’s Champions League final
RTÉ 2 and BBC Two

5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm
Cork v Meath, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+

7pm
Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart, German Cup final
Premier Sports 1

7.30pm
Galway v Kildare, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
RTÉ 2

7.45pm
WNL Premier Division, Galway United v Athlone Town
TG4

9pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30pm
The Saturday Game
RTÉ 2

*****

Sunday 24 May

1am
NBA Conference Final, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Amazon Prime

3.30am
AFL, GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1

6.15am
AFL, Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 1

10am
Tennis, French Open 1st round singles
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Cycling, Giro d’Italia Stage 15
TNT Sports 3

12pm
Golf, Soudal Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

1pm
Fermanagh v Wexford, Tailteann Cup
GAA+

1pm
Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County, League One play-off final
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Roscommon v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship R1
GAA+

2pm
Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

2pm
Kildare v Offaly, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+

4pm
Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

4pm
Premier League; Tottenham v Everton (Sky Sports Main Event), West Ham v Leeds (Sky Sports Football)

4pm
Premier League; Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Sky Sports Premier League), Brighton v Man United (Sky Sports Tennis), Man City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Action), Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (Sky One)

4pm
Premier League; Burnley v Wolves, Fulham v Newcastle Utd, Liverpool v Brentford, Sunderland v Chelsea – (all Sky Sports+)

5pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm
Serie A; Cremonese v Como (TNT Sports 2); Torino v Juventus (TNT Sports 3)

8pm
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

8pm
WNBA, New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
Sky Sports Action

9pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix 
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

1am (Sunday)
NBA Conference Final, San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder
Sky Sports Action

*****

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