Cullen and Leinster acknowledge that friend Noel McNamara will know them 'very, very well'

LEO CULLEN AND his Leinster players freely acknowledged on Friday that Noel McNamara’s insider knowledge of the province could prove valuable to Bordeaux in Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

Clare native McNamara, who runs UBB’s scintillating attack, was previously head of Leinster’s academy and also worked with several of their star men during his tenure as Ireland U20s coach.

McNamara eventually left the Irish system to join South Africa’s Sharks in 2021. In Durban, he worked closely alongside former France hooker Yannick Bru, who brought him back to France when he was appointed head coach of Bordeaux two years later.

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Sitting between captain Caelan Doris and head coach Leo Cullen, Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan was the first to field a question about McNamara, whom he knew only as his maths teacher at Clongowes Wood College. “I got kicked out of class,” Sheehan laughed, before stressing that McNamara’s leadership qualities were evident even in the classroom.

“He’s been a fantastic coach. I didn’t have him as a coach in school but as a teacher you could get the kind of vibe off him.

“He’s obviously a great leader who I respected in school. And obviously, through the 20s system, he’s been fantastic. I think a lot of lads look up to him and really enjoy playing under him.”

Sheehan stressed that McNamara’s knowledge of Leinster inner workings is “not something we’ve had to think about or worry about over the last few weeks”, adding, “I suppose it would be nice to see him after the game — I haven’t thought much further than that.”

McNamara is a good friend of Leo Cullen’s — so much so that the Leinster boss and his family enjoyed dinner chez McNamara when scouting Champions Cup pool opponents Bayonne earlier this season.

“I’m on to Noel regularly as well and what Noel has achieved is fantastic,” Cullen said.

“But I talk to Noel all the time and he’s a brilliant fella. It’s a different coaching journey. I’m not sure many people have been on that specific journey that he’s been on, so it’s credit to him and his family.

“He was very kind to bring me and my son and father to his house for dinner. We were on a ‘recce’ to Bayonne and his family have obviously supported him massively through that adventure.

“He’s in the opposition camp this week and he will know a lot of our lads very, very well, so he understands this group well. We don’t wish him well tomorrow but we’ve wished him well up to this point, if that makes sense,” Cullen smiled.

Leinster captain Doris was also skipper of McNamara’s Ireland U20s side and enjoys a “good relationship” with his former underage coach.

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“He’s very passionate about rugby,” Doris said of McNamara. “He’s got a very good work ethic. I’m sure he’s grown even more as a coach, as Leo mentioned, with the Sharks and here with Bordeaux.”