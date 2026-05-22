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Andrew Balbirnie will captain the side. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ready to go

Ireland name squad for historic New Zealand clash

It will be the first time the sides have met in Test cricket.
1.58pm, 22 May 2026

IRELAND HAVE NAMED their squad for the upcoming Test Match against New Zealand at Stormont next week.

It will be the first time the sides have met in Test cricket.

The four-day Test takes place between 27-30 May, starting at 11am daily

Ireland Men have played just 12 Tests in their history, winning four, including their first one in 2024 against Zimbabwe.

Andrew Balbirnie, who is the only player to feature in all 12 Irish Tests so far, will captain the side.

The squad is without several important players – injury has ruled out Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Gavin Hoey and Josh Little.

Four players could make their Test debuts if selected: Jake Egan, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy and Reuben Wilson.

Info on tickets is available here.

Ireland squad:

  • Andrew Balbirnie (c)
  • Mark Adair
  • Curtis Campher
  • Cade Carmichael
  • Stephen Doheny
  • Jake Egan
  • Matthew Humphreys
  • Tom Mayes
  • Andrew McBrine
  • Liam McCarthy
  • Harry Tector
  • Lorcan Tucker
  • Reuben Wilson
  • Craig Young
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