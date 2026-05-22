Boyd nabs injury-time winner as Shelbourne end poor home record

Shelbourne 2

Waterford 1

Paul O’Hehir reports from Tolka Park

IRELAND’S MAN-OF-THE-moment Jack Moylan nodded his approval as his former club Shelbourne finally addressed their wretched home record.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick on his Ireland debut last weekend, the Championship-bound attacker looked on from the stands at Tolka Park as Sean Boyd smashed an injury-time winner to end the curse.

Bottom side Waterford appeared to be hanging on for a precious point that would have injected life into their desperate cause.

They had cancelled out Will Jarvis’ first-half opener within two minutes, with Padraig Amond pouncing for an equaliser before the break.

Magnificent near post finish by Will Jarvis to Shels the lead🌟 pic.twitter.com/m9jO7NFP4N — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 22, 2026

But Shelbourne piled on the pressure late on, with boss Joey O’Brien throwing a slew of attackers into the mix off the bench – and Boyd weighed in with the winner.

Shels were determined to build on last week’s victory away to St Pat’s and finally rid themselves of that unwanted winless tag at home.

And they were good value for their lead in the 37th minute.

They controlled the game up to that point, with Ali Coote and Harry Wood a constant threat for a Waterford back five that have conceded more goals than any side.

Rodrigo Freitas saw an early shot deflect out for a corner but the Portuguese striker should have opened his Shels account soon after.

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Sean Boyd with the 93th minute winner to get Shels their first home win of the season! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0Z8STUg5fG — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 22, 2026

But having caught Waterford cold by peeling off to the back post, he fluffed his lines at close range when unmarked, meeting Coote’s free-kick.

Still, the intent was clear and Shelbourne got their reward eight minutes before the break.

Jarvis prodded the ball home after a good move with JJ Lunney and then Wood centrally involved. Shels fans must have felt their side was sitting pretty.

But although Waterford are rooted to the foot of the table, they will always carry a threat with ace poacher Amond in their ranks.

And the veteran striker equalised within two minutes, stabbing home Benny Couto’s low cross after a swift counter attack.

His finish from a yard out snuffed out the good time vibes in the stands, with Shelbourne instead retreating to the dressing room fuming at that meltdown.

Waterford stayed in the hunt and Shels ‘keeper Wessel Speel made a strong save at full stretch to deny Tommy Lonergan a lead goal approaching the hour.

But the arrival of last week’s match winner Daniel Kelly and Mipo Odubeko gave Shels a boost as Evan Caffrey crashed a shot off the bar.

But the pressure was mounting in the final throes with Shels peppering the Waterford box – and Boyd applied the killer finish at the death from close range.

SHELBOURNE: Speel; Mbeng (Lundgren 61), Barrett, Bone, Ledwidge; Caffrey (Boyd 79), Lunney; Coote (Chapman 79), Wood, Jarvis (Kelly 55); Freitas (Odubeko 61).

WATERFORD: McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; Heeney (Glenfield 70), Johnson, McMenamy (Barrett 72); Amond (Voilas 85), Lonergan (Noonan 85).

Referee: A Hunter (Fermanagh)