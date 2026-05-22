Sligo Rovers stun champions in 97th minute to spoil Pico Lopes' World Cup send-off

A DRAMATIC 97TH minute winner from substitute Carl McHugh gave Sligo Rovers a massive come-from-behind victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium to add a sprinkling of intrigue to this season’s title race.
McHugh’s first goal for the club added to Jeannot Esua’s first strike for the Bit O’ Red in equalising a first half own goal lead for the champions.
Back-to-back defeats for Rovers means their lead at the top of the table reduces to two points ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic who were held scoreless at Derry City.
Bohemians’ third win on the bounce at Galway United means the Gypsies are now just a further point off ahead of Monday’s derby clash with Rovers at Dalymount Park.
At the other end of the table, Sligo’s first win in five games edges them nine points clear of bottom side Waterford, who lost to a late goal at Shelbourne, and just a point behind both Drogheda United and Galway.
Reeling from their heavy home loss to Connacht rivals Galway United last week, Sligo started on the front here with Sean McHale having a shot deflected out for the games’s first corner after just 20 seconds.
Hoops soon settled to enjoy plenty of possession as they probed to open up the well-marshalled visitors’ defence.
Doubtless buoyed by his international call-up, Adam Brennan was a bundle of energy on the home side’s left flank, delivering Hoops’ first shot in anger on nine minutes which resulted in their first corner of the night.
The 18-year-old was then instrumental in Rovers taking the lead two minutes later.
Aaron Greene, twice Brendan’s age, worked a clever one-two down the left with the veteran striker’s scuffed shot turned into the net by the retreating McHale for an own goal.
Sligo had come to play, though, and continued to pose a real threat on the counter, coming within inches of an equaliser on 24 minutes.
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Skipper Will Fitzgerald skilfully left Tummise Sobowale flat-footed on the left to cross. Esua’s nod down dropped for Daire Patton whose shot from close range came back off the crossbar.
But they needed some astute goalkeeping to prevent Rovers extending their lead on the half hour. Michael Noonan and Greene combined down the inside-right channel. Sam Sargeant was out well to thwart Noonan with his legs.
Clever feet from Greene carved another opening for his strike partner minutes into the second have, 18-year-old Noonan shooting wastefully wide.
To their credit, Sligo continued to play, though their frustration mounted when they had two reasonable shouts for penalties ignored either side of the hour mark.
First Brennan certainly appeared to handle a diagonal ball into the Hoops area from Shane Blaney.
Sobowale was then not penalised when he tangled with Fitzgerald leaving Russell hopping mad on the touchline.
But Sligo got their due reward on 66 minutes with a fine equaliser.
Fitzgerald’s lobbed cross was helped on by Cian Kavanagh for right-back Esua arriving at the back post to rifle home.
Hoops pressed frantically for the remainder of the game in search of a winner.
Jack Byrne worked Sargeant while John O’Sullivan curled a shot wide before bringing another stop from the visiting keeper.
Having clung on, Sligo then delivered the sting in the tail deep in added time.
Sobowale was guilty of giving away possession in the corner. Ryan O’Kane latched onto the loose ball to tee up fellow sub McHugh who found the corner of the net with a sweeping left-footer.
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Sligo Rovers stun champions in 97th minute to spoil Pico Lopes' World Cup send-off
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Shamrock Rovers 1
Sligo Rovers 2
Paul Buttner reports from Tallaght Stadium
A DRAMATIC 97TH minute winner from substitute Carl McHugh gave Sligo Rovers a massive come-from-behind victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium to add a sprinkling of intrigue to this season’s title race.
McHugh’s first goal for the club added to Jeannot Esua’s first strike for the Bit O’ Red in equalising a first half own goal lead for the champions.
Back-to-back defeats for Rovers means their lead at the top of the table reduces to two points ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic who were held scoreless at Derry City.
Bohemians’ third win on the bounce at Galway United means the Gypsies are now just a further point off ahead of Monday’s derby clash with Rovers at Dalymount Park.
At the other end of the table, Sligo’s first win in five games edges them nine points clear of bottom side Waterford, who lost to a late goal at Shelbourne, and just a point behind both Drogheda United and Galway.
Reeling from their heavy home loss to Connacht rivals Galway United last week, Sligo started on the front here with Sean McHale having a shot deflected out for the games’s first corner after just 20 seconds.
Hoops soon settled to enjoy plenty of possession as they probed to open up the well-marshalled visitors’ defence.
Doubtless buoyed by his international call-up, Adam Brennan was a bundle of energy on the home side’s left flank, delivering Hoops’ first shot in anger on nine minutes which resulted in their first corner of the night.
The 18-year-old was then instrumental in Rovers taking the lead two minutes later.
Aaron Greene, twice Brendan’s age, worked a clever one-two down the left with the veteran striker’s scuffed shot turned into the net by the retreating McHale for an own goal.
Sligo had come to play, though, and continued to pose a real threat on the counter, coming within inches of an equaliser on 24 minutes.
Skipper Will Fitzgerald skilfully left Tummise Sobowale flat-footed on the left to cross. Esua’s nod down dropped for Daire Patton whose shot from close range came back off the crossbar.
But they needed some astute goalkeeping to prevent Rovers extending their lead on the half hour. Michael Noonan and Greene combined down the inside-right channel. Sam Sargeant was out well to thwart Noonan with his legs.
Clever feet from Greene carved another opening for his strike partner minutes into the second have, 18-year-old Noonan shooting wastefully wide.
To their credit, Sligo continued to play, though their frustration mounted when they had two reasonable shouts for penalties ignored either side of the hour mark.
First Brennan certainly appeared to handle a diagonal ball into the Hoops area from Shane Blaney.
Sobowale was then not penalised when he tangled with Fitzgerald leaving Russell hopping mad on the touchline.
But Sligo got their due reward on 66 minutes with a fine equaliser.
Fitzgerald’s lobbed cross was helped on by Cian Kavanagh for right-back Esua arriving at the back post to rifle home.
Hoops pressed frantically for the remainder of the game in search of a winner.
Jack Byrne worked Sargeant while John O’Sullivan curled a shot wide before bringing another stop from the visiting keeper.
Having clung on, Sligo then delivered the sting in the tail deep in added time.
Sobowale was guilty of giving away possession in the corner. Ryan O’Kane latched onto the loose ball to tee up fellow sub McHugh who found the corner of the net with a sweeping left-footer.
Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale, Matthews, Grace; Mulraney (Grant, 38), Watts (Ozhianvuna, 65), Healy (J. O’Sullivan, h-t), Byrne, Brennan; Noonan (McGovern, 65), Greene (Burke, 65).
Sligo Rovers: Sergeant; Esua, Denham, McElroy, Blaney; McHale, McManus (Harkin, 53; Traore, 72)); Nolan (O’Kane, h-t), Patton, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh (McHugh, 81).
Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).
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